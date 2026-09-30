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Home / World / Opening ceremony of Exercise KAZIND 2026 held at Oskemen, Kazakhstan

Opening ceremony of Exercise KAZIND 2026 held at Oskemen, Kazakhstan

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ANI
Updated At : 06:42 AM Sep 30, 2026 IST
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Oskemen [Kazakhstan], September 30 (ANI): The Opening Ceremony of the India-Kazakhstan Joint Military Exercise KAZIND-2026 was held at Oskemen, Kazakhstan, on Tuesday. The ceremony was presided over by Major General Zhenis Maralov, Chief of Regional Command East of the Armed Forces of Kazakhstan, and attended by senior military officials of Kazakhstan and Colonel Pankaj Vidyarthi, Defence Attaché of India to Kazakhstan.

Addressing the participating troops, Major General Zhenis Maralov and Colonel Arun Dev Singh Jamwal, Indian Contingent Commander, extended their best wishes to both contingents for the successful conduct of the exercise.

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The ceremony marked the commencement of the joint training phase, with troops from both countries commencing coordinated training and interaction. The event also provided an opportunity for the participating contingents to strengthen bonds of camaraderie and mutual understanding.

The exercise will continue at Oskemen with progressive joint training and tactical activities by the participating contingents.

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According to a press release issued by the Ministry of Defence, the exercise aims to enhance interoperability and strengthen the joint capability of both forces to undertake Joint Counter-Terrorism operations in a sub-conventional environment under a United Nations mandate.

KAZIND-2026 will focus on Joint Counter-Terrorism operations in semi-urban and mountainous terrain, with an emphasis on joint planning and execution, air mobility and the integrated employment of Unmanned Aerial Systems and Counter-UAS capabilities. The participating contingents will train together in joint responses to terrorist actions, raids, search-and-destroy missions, cordon-and-search operations, the securing of helipads and landing sites, and Special Heliborne Operations, among other activities.

The exercise will also involve the establishment of a Joint Command Post and an Intelligence and Surveillance Centre to facilitate coordinated planning and execution. The training will culminate in a comprehensive validation exercise wherein both contingents will jointly apply rehearsed tactics, techniques and procedures against a simulated terrorist threat.

Exercise KAZIND-2026 will provide an opportunity for both sides to benefit from each other's operational experience while strengthening professional bonds, mutual trust and camaraderie. The exercise will further deepen military-to-military cooperation between India and Kazakhstan and reinforce the shared commitment of both nations towards regional peace, stability and collective security. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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