Opening of Australian borders will help students, says External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

PTI

Melbourne, February 12

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Saturday said India "greatly appreciated" the opening of Australian borders, which would help those who waiting to return, especially students, temporary visa-holders and separated families.

Australia will open its borders to all vaccinated tourists and business travellers from February 21, further relaxing pandemic restrictions announced on February 7.

Australia imposed some of the world's toughest travel restrictions on its citizens and permanent residents in March 2020 to prevent them from bringing Covid home.

"I welcome the opening of borders by the Government of Australia, which will help those who have been in India waiting to come back, especially students, temporary visa-holders and separated families. This is something which is greatly appreciated," Jaishankar, who is visiting Australia on his first trip to the country as External Affairs Minister, said during the joint press conference with his Australian counterpart Marise Payne.

In October, Australia announced the reopening of international travel and the easing of border restrictions. The country has approved the India-made Covishield vaccine for travelling into the country. Jaishankar also met Australia's Immigration Minister Alex Hawke on Friday and discussed issues like talent, mobility and globalisation. —