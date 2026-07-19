Buenos Aires [Argentina], July 19 (ANI): Argentina President Javier Milei spent his Saturday evening blending high culture, athletic competition, and financial analysis at the Quinta de Olivos presidential residence, according to a report by Argentine newspaper Clarin.

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The head of state routinely utilises the official estate's private cinema on weekends to stream global opera performances via a specialised subscription service, an activity that customarily precedes detailed fiscal debates.

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For this weekend's gathering, Milei hosted Juan Carlos De Pablo, a prominent economist recognised as one of the President's most frequent sounding boards and a regular presence at these residential events.

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According to an official source cited by Clarin, the duo alternated between listening to the opera production and exchanging detailed observations regarding contemporary economic affairs.

During the evening, the pair also carved out time to watch the World Cup third-place play-off match between France and England.

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Insiders note that the President tracks football matches through the specialised lens of a former athlete, drawing on his history as a youth goalkeeper who was once selected for the Chacarita senior squad. Clarin highlighted that this sports background leads Milei to become highly animated when viewing broadcasts.

The President's intense focus on the tournament has spilled over into official state channels, particularly the digital communications network he maintains with his cabinet ministers.

Throughout Saturday, Milei actively distributed multiple messages detailing the palpable enthusiasm displayed by citizens across various social media networks.

Furthermore, Clarin detailed that the President circulated a specific video clip within the ministerial chat before publishing it to a wider audience online.

The digital footage, captured by his aide Santiago Oria at the Palacio Libertad on Friday, depicted musicians performing the iconic World Cup fan anthem "Muchachos" immediately following a production of Carl Orff's cantata, Carmina Burana.

Sharing the recording on social media, the President wrote alongside the footage: "Argentina... Don't try to understand it... Feel it and it will move you to the point of loving it so much that it will drive you mad..."

Looking ahead to Sunday's grand finale against Spain, Milei intends to view the event alongside his sister, Karina, within the confines of the residential cinema.

The head of state has already publicised his intention to adhere to a strict personal ritual by wearing the exact YPF jacket he was gifted during a prior official tour of the Vaca Muerta shale fields in Neuquen. (ANI)

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