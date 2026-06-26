"Operation Amistad underway!": India dispatches relief, medical aid to earthquake-hit Venezuela

New Delhi [India], June 26 (ANI): India has launched 'Operation Amistad' to support earthquake-hit Venezuela, with two Indian Air Force C-17 aircraft carrying a field hospital unit and more than 35 tonnes of relief supplies, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar announced on Friday.

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In a post on X, announcing the operation, Jaishankar said, "Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts."

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Operation Amistad underway! Two @IAF_MCC C17s took-off today for Venezuela with urgent assistance to support their post-earthquake relief efforts. The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical… pic.twitter.com/Dcq8P065tp — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) June 26, 2026

The relief mission includes an Indian Army Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tonnes of humanitarian assistance, including medicines, medical equipment and two BHISHM Cubes, designed to provide rapid emergency medical support in disaster situations.

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He added, "The assistance contains an Indian Army @adgpi Field Hospital Unit and over 35 tons of relief supplies, medicines and medical equipment, including two BHISHM Cubes."

Reaffirming India's commitment to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief, the EAM said, "India is committed to support the Government and people of Venezuela in this difficult time."

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The operation is launched after PM Modi on Thursday expressed deep sorrow over the devastation caused by the earthquakes and extended condolences to the families of the victims and pledged to "extend all possible assistance".

In a post on X, he said, "Deeply saddened by the devastation caused by the severe earthquakes in Venezuela."

"On behalf of the people of India, I extend our heartfelt condolences to the Government and people of Venezuela, especially to the families who have lost their loved ones. We pray for the speedy recovery of those injured and stand in solidarity with all those affected during this difficult time. India stands ready to extend all possible assistance," he added.

Following PM Modi's X post, Venezuelan acting President Delcy Rodriguez expressed her gratitude to PM Modi for his messages of condolence and offers of support following two massive earthquakes near the capital city.

Meanwhile, the death toll in Venezuela following the deadly double earthquakes has risen to 235, while 4,300 people have been injured, health minister Carlos Alvarado said on Thursday evening (local time).

The minister, in an interview with the state television, said that while the injuries include mostly minor cases, many of the serious cases require "surgical intervention." He added that while some of the fatalities were declared "upon arrival" at the hospitals, others showed no "vital signs" of life previously, CNN reported.

"As of 7:00 PM today, we have already attended to more than 4,300 injured people, some minor, most minor, but there are also moderate and serious cases. Many of them have required surgical interventions, and unfortunately, we have received around 235 patients who arrived without vital signs or who died upon arrival at our health facilities," the minister said in the interview, according to CNN.

Meanwhile, the US has assigned its military forces to support the relief efforts in Venezuela. Acting at the direction of the US Department of State, the Southern Command has deployed "C-17 Globemaster and C-130 Hercules transport aircraft" for a major humanitarian airlift operation.

The deployment is designed to provide immediate, high-capacity support to areas hardest hit by the magnitude 7.2 and 7.5 tremors, which have caused widespread structural collapse, significant casualties, and critical infrastructure damage across the nation. (ANI)

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