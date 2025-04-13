Operation Brahma: Indian Army Engineers assess quake damage in Myanmar

Yangon [Myanmar], April 13 (ANI): In response to a formal request from the Government of Myanmar, a specialist team of Indian Army Engineers arrived in the country on 6 April 2025 under Operation Brahma, further reaffirming India's ongoing commitment to regional support and humanitarian relief.

According to the Indian Army, the Engineer Recce Team--led by the unit's Commanding Officer and comprising one officer and five personnel--has been deployed to assess earthquake-affected infrastructure in the Mandalay and Naypyitaw regions.

Advertisement

The deployment marks a crucial phase in India's continued efforts to support Myanmar following the deadly 7.7-magnitude earthquake that struck the nation on 28 March. The team has been conducting a comprehensive assessment of damaged structures and facilities, providing critical technical input to guide ongoing relief and reconstruction measures.

Advertisement

Operation Brahma has been India's dedicated humanitarian outreach to Myanmar in the wake of the disaster. As part of this initiative, India has also extended aid to the Indian diaspora in the Yangon region.

The Embassy of India in Myanmar stated that Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 tonnes of rice, cooking oil, and foodstuff to a local community relief group. The Consulate General of India in Mandalay similarly contributed by providing a generator set, water purifier, and cooking oil to the Ambika temple kitchen, which is currently serving meals to 4,000 people daily.

"Giving a helping hand to our diaspora. This week, Ambassador Abhay Thakur handed over 15 T rice, cooking oil & foodstuff to the community Relief Group in Yangon, and the Consulate General of India in Mandalay gave a genset, water purifier & cooking oil for Ambika temple kitchen serving 4000 pax daily," the embassy said on X.

In Mandalay, India has also set up a Field Hospital to treat the injured. As of 9 April, the Indian Army reported that a total of 1,651 patients had been treated at the facility, including 281 on that day alone. Medical teams have performed seven major surgeries and 38 minor procedures. India also delivered 442 tonnes of food aid last Friday, part of a cumulative 625 metric tonnes of humanitarian supplies sent under Operation Brahma.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), comprising 80 personnel and four specially trained canine units, has also been deployed to support rescue operations on the ground.

According to Myanmar's State Administration Council, the earthquake has claimed 3,645 lives, injured 5,017 people, and left 148 missing. With damage spread across six regions--including the capital--and critical infrastructure disrupted, the situation remains dire.

The disaster has compounded an already severe humanitarian crisis from the ongoing civil war, which has displaced over three million people and left nearly 20 million in need of aid, according to UN figures cited by Al Jazeera. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)