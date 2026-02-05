Operation Herof Phase Two enters fifth day in Balochistan, claims BLA

Balochistan [Pakistan] February 5 (ANI): Operation Herof Phase Two has entered its fifth day across multiple areas of Balochistan, with the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA) claiming continued dominance on several fronts and sustained resistance against Pakistani security forces, according to a statement issued by BLA spokesperson Jeeyand Baloch.

In the statement, Jeeyand Baloch said BLA fighters were maintaining control at various locations and had thwarted what he described as repeated military advances by Pakistani forces. He alleged that the Pakistani army, Frontier Corps (FC), police, Counter Terrorism Department (CTD), and army-backed groups were facing pressure, operational setbacks, and disarray across different regions.

Citing what he termed as "preliminary and cautious assessments," the spokesperson claimed that at least 310 personnel of Pakistani security forces and allied units had been killed so far during the operation. He stressed that the figures were not final and could rise further as the situation on the ground evolves.

The statement also accused Pakistani authorities of attempting to conceal casualties and battlefield losses. Jeeyand Baloch invited independent media outlets to visit army camps in areas including Noshki, Dalbandin, Quetta, Kharan, Mastung, Gwadar, Pasni, Tump, and Turbat to independently assess the situation and verify the claims.

The BLA spokesperson further stated that 46 BLA fighters had been killed during the ongoing operation. According to the statement, those killed included 29 fidayeen of the Majeed Brigade, 10 members of the Fateh Squad, and seven fighters from the STOS unit. He said detailed information about those killed would be released at a later stage.

Reiterating that all figures remain preliminary, Jeeyand Baloch said comprehensive details regarding the operation and the losses claimed to have been inflicted would be shared with the media at an appropriate time.

The Pakistani government and security agencies have not issued an official response to the claims at the time of filing this report. (ANI)

