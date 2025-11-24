DT
Home / World / Operation 'new order' initiated to fight violent crime in Negev

Operation 'new order' initiated to fight violent crime in Negev

ANI
Updated At : 06:55 AM Nov 24, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], November 24 (ANI/TPS): Nine Bedouin were arrested as hundreds of Israeli police officers, together with Naval Special Operations Command, dog units, cavalry units, and the Israel Police Air Force unit embarked on Operation "New Order" in the Negev, which was initiated by National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir and Commissioner Danny Levy, to "restore governance in the Negev," specifically when it comes to violent and organized crime in Arab communities.

As part of the operation, the forces worked to locate stolen military weapons, ammunition, and suspects involved in shootings in the Bedouin diaspora, alongside increased enforcement activity on traffic routes.

During the operation, which will continue in the near future, suspects were arrested and weapons were seized. (ANI/TPS)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

