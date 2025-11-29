DT
Operation Sagar Bandhu: India dispatches 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Colombo

Operation Sagar Bandhu: India dispatches 12 tonnes of humanitarian aid to Colombo

ANI
Updated At : 08:55 AM Nov 29, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], November 29 (ANI): India expanded its humanitarian outreach to Sri Lanka on Saturday as an Indian Air Force C-130J aircraft arrived in Colombo with nearly 12 tonnes of relief material, continuing assistance under Operation Sagar Bandhu in the wake of Cyclone Ditwah.

External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar shared details of the delivery on X, writing, "Operation Sagar Bandhu unfolds. Indian Air Force C-130 J plane carrying approx 12 tons of humanitarian aid, including tents, tarpaulins, blankets, hygiene kits, and ready-to-eat food items, lands in Colombo."

The consignment marked the second major relief shipment in two days. On Friday, India had rushed essential Humanitarian Assistance and Disaster Relief (HADR) supplies to Sri Lanka after the cyclone caused multiple deaths and displaced thousands.

According to the Indian High Commission in Colombo, the aid delivered by Indian Naval Ship Vikrant and Indian Naval Ship Udaygiri comprised 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and various other vital items for families affected by the storm.

Reaffirming New Delhi's continued support, the High Commission said on X, "Operation Sagar Bandhu is underway, delivering urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka after Cyclone Ditwah. India extends urgent HADR support to Sri Lanka in the aftermath of Cyclone Ditwah. India has provided 4.5 tonnes of dry rations, 2 tonnes of fresh rations, and other essential relief items from INS Vikrant and INS Udaygiri to assist affected families. In this challenging moment, India stands firmly with the people of Sri Lanka, reaffirming its unwavering commitment to the Neighbourhood First policy."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi earlier expressed condolences over the loss of lives and confirmed the dispatch of emergency relief material. He posted on X, "My heartfelt condolences to the people of Sri Lanka who have lost their loved ones due to Cyclone Ditwah. I pray for the safety, comfort and swift recovery of all affected families. In solidarity with our closest maritime neighbour, India has urgently dispatched relief materials and vital HADR support under Operation Sagar Bandhu."

He added that India remained prepared to expand its assistance, noting, "We stand ready to provide more aid and assistance as the situation evolves. Guided by India's Neighbourhood First policy and Vision MAHASAGAR, India continues to stand firmly with Sri Lanka in its hour of need." (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

