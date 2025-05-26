DT
Home / World / Operation Sindoor was not only a military operation, but a new resolve for justice, says Bansuri Swaraj

Member of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj affirmed the objective of Operation Sindoor and described the 'paradigm shift' in India's policy against terror.
ANI
Updated At : 01:11 AM May 26, 2025 IST
Kinshasa [Congo], May 26 (ANI): Member of the all-party delegation led by Shiv Sena MP Shrikant Shinde, BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj, affirmed the objective of Operation Sindoor and described the "paradigm shift" in India's policy against terror.

While speaking to ANI, Swaraj said, "Operation Sindoor was not only a military operation, but a new resolve for justice which India has presented before the world. Even in today's Mann ki Baat episode, Prime Minister Narendra Modi spoke about made-in-India technology and made-in-India weapons."

She noted, "There paradigm shift in India's policy regarding terror, where it has been said that terror and talks will not go together, blood and water will not flow together, Trade and terror cannot happen simultaneously".

"This is the new example India has set in front of the world on this global war against terrorism. In this regard, the all-party delegation first went UAE and now to various West African countries like, Congo, Liberia and Sierra Leone."

Describing the visit to the UAE, BJP MP Swaraj hailed the support received from various quarters of the Emirati society.

She said, "UAE has played the role of a solid friend. Along with India, given the message of unequivocal support. It has given complete support and the kind of support which we got there, not only from the leadership but also the Indian diaspora was worth noticing and made the hearts joyous."

Swaraj also underlined that the world is understanding the emotion behind the motto of Operation Sindoor. "Operation Sindoor has made it clear that Sindoor is no longer a synonym for 'Shringaar', but also a reflection of bravery and power."

Swaraj is a member of the all-party delegation projects India's national consensus and resolute approach to combating terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. It will convey to the world the country's strong message of zero tolerance for terrorism.

India had launched Operation Sindoor in response to the Pahalgam terror attack. India launched precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK). The Indian Armed Forces responded effectively to subsequent Pakistani aggression and pounded its airbases.

The two countries have reached an understanding to stop military action following a call made by Pakistan's DGMO to his Indian counterpart. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

