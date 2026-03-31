Operations in Iran "beyond the halfway point"; focus now on enriched uranium stockpile: Netanyahu

Tel Aviv [Israel], March 31 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu on Monday (local time) said that the ongoing US-Israel military operation against Iran amid the West Asia conflict is "beyond the halfway point", with the current focus of the coalition being to secure or remove Tehran's enriched uranium stockpile.

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In an interview with Newsmax, Netanyahu expressed confidence in the progress of the joint military campaign, emphasising that significant steps have been taken to dismantle Iran's military and nuclear capabilities.

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"We're beyond the halfway point in terms of mission success," the Israeli PM said, citing major gains in degrading Iran's military, nuclear, and industrial infrastructure.

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According to the Israeli Prime Minister, US and Israeli forces have already struck critical components of Iran's war-making potential, including missile systems, weapons factories, and personnel linked to its nuclear programme.

"We've already degraded their missile capabilities, destroyed factories, and eliminated key nuclear scientists," Netanyahu told Newsmax, noting that these efforts have set Iran's ambitions "back significantly".

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The prime minister stressed that the operation is aimed not only at weakening Iran in the short term but also at preventing a far more dangerous future.

"They are pursuing nuclear weapons and the means to deliver them to American cities. That's what this war is about -- preventing that outcome", he told Newsmax.

Netanyahu added that the current phase of the campaign is centred on Iran's enriched uranium, a critical step to permanently block its ability to develop a nuclear weapon.

"The focus is on their enriched uranium stockpile," he said, noting that US President Donald Trump has demanded the material be removed from Iran, potentially handed over to international authorities.

While Netanyahu did not provide a specific timeline for the conclusion of the operation, he projected continued momentum in favour of the US-Israel alliance.

"Iran is coming out weaker; we're coming out stronger," he stated, highlighting both military successes and rising internal instability within Tehran.

Netanyahu further framed the mission as a strategic necessity to neutralise a long-standing threat, emphasising that the ultimate goal is to prevent Iran from threatening Israel, the United States, or their allies with nuclear weapons.

"We're making steady progress," he said, signalling confidence that the mission's objectives remain within reach. (ANI)

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