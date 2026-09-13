Opposition CMs from Keralam, Telangana, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu invited to BRICS gala dinner: Govt sources

New Delhi [India], September 13 (ANI): Chief Ministers of opposition-ruled Keralam, Telangana, Karnataka and Tamil Nadu were among those invited to the BRICS gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at Bharat Mandapam, Government sources said on Sunday.

The invitations were extended as India hosted the 18th BRICS Summit in the national capital, bringing together leaders and senior representatives from BRICS member countries and partner nations.

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Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, West Bengal Chief Minister Suvendu Adhikari, along with Union Ministers and other chief ministers of various NDA-ruled states, attended the gala dinner hosted by Prime Minister Modi for BRICS leaders and delegates.

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The dinner was also attended by Union Ministers Amit Shah, Nirmala Sitharaman, Piyush Goyal, Ashwini Vaishnaw, Kiren Rijiju, Pralhad Joshi, JP Nadda and Shivraj Singh Chouhan, along with Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, Kazakhstan President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto and World Health Organisation Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus were among those who attended the dinner.

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The gala dinner was held hours after BRICS leaders unanimously adopted the New Delhi Declaration 2026, with the document calling for reforms in global governance and stronger representation of developing countries.

Prime Minister Modi described the outcome of the summit as a reflection of a BRICS that is “wider in reach and stronger in purpose”.

The declaration also expressed deep concern over the continued escalation of tensions in West Asia and called for maximum restraint and avoidance of actions that could further aggravate the situation.

The declaration called for the protection of civilians and civilian infrastructure, respect for sovereignty and territorial integrity, and greater efforts through dialogue and diplomacy towards lasting peace, security and stability in the region.

It also stressed the need to maintain the smooth flow of global trade, supply chains and energy in accordance with international law.

The dinner was also held as New Delhi played the role of peacemaker, with Iranian President Pezeshkian meeting Abu Dhabi Crown Prince Sheikh Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on the sidelines of the BRICS Summit.

The dinner featured a special cultural performance, "Navarasa – The Universe of Shared Emotions", celebrating the shared cultural heritage and diversity of BRICS nations.

The cultural programme included the BRICS Symphony – “One Rhythm, Many Cultures”, bringing together musicians from BRICS members and partner countries in a collaborative musical performance. The presentation drew on diverse musical traditions and combined instruments from BRICS countries with India's classical dance traditions, symbolising the common bonds shared by the BRICS family.

The 18th BRICS Summit was held under the theme “Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability”, with development, sustainability and innovation forming key areas of focus. (ANI)

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