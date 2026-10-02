Orenburg ranks first in Russia in solar power generation, says Governor Evgeny Solntsev

Moscow [Russia], October 2 (ANI): The Orenburg Region is seeking to deepen economic ties with BRICS countries by expanding trade, attracting foreign investment and developing logistics infrastructure, the head of the region said in an exclusive interview with TV BRICS.

The region’s foreign trade turnover exceeded US$3 billion in 2025, with China, India, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Belarus and Iran among its key partners. According to the regional head, trade grew 11.6 per cent last year, with BRICS countries accounting for around a quarter of the region’s product sales.

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Agriculture remains a major area of cooperation, with Orenburg supplying agricultural products to markets including China, India, Iran, Kazakhstan and Belarus. The region is also seeking to expand into new markets, including Saudi Arabia, where it signed an agreement worth US$200 million this year.

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Investment is another priority. The Orenburg Special Economic Zone currently has 27 registered residents, with investments cited at RUB 549 billion, or approximately US$6.5 billion. The regional administration is offering tax incentives and infrastructure support to attract foreign businesses and facilitate production, as reported by TV BRICS

The official also highlighted the BRICS Investment Centre, describing it as a “one-stop shop” designed to guide foreign companies through registration, regulatory procedures and market entry.

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According to TV BRICS, India remains an important partner, with an Orenburg business mission visiting New Delhi in July 2026 to explore expanded supplies. The region is also home to students from India and other countries, particularly at its medical institutions.

Logistics is another key focus. Located along routes connecting Europe and Asia, Orenburg is working to expand rail and road links with Kazakhstan and China. The region aims to increase train traffic from eight to 30 pairs and improve border infrastructure.

Tourism and cultural exchanges also feature in the region’s international outreach. The official highlighted the Salt Lakes of Sol-Iletsk, Buzuluk Bor and the Kuvandyk ski resort, while inviting BRICS audiences to explore Orenburg’s cultural and natural attractions. (ANI)

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