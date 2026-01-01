DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Win Big With Tribune Holiday Sale
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Organising Committee of Regional Group VII Endurance Championship announces completion of preparations

Organising Committee of Regional Group VII Endurance Championship announces completion of preparations

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:35 PM Jan 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Abu Dhabi [UAE], January 1 (ANI/WAM): The Organising Committee of the second edition of the Regional Group VII Endurance and Endurance Teams and Individual Championship announced the completion of the arrival of participating riders and the International Equestrian Federation (FEI) delegation, ahead of the start of the 120 km race.

Advertisement

The committee explained that the two-star category race will be held next Saturday at the facilities of the Boudheeb International Endurance Village in Al Khatim, Abu Dhabi.

Advertisement

The event is organised by the village in cooperation with Regional Group VII of the FEI and the UAE Equestrian and Racing Federation, under the supervision of the FEI.

Advertisement

In a statement, the committee confirmed that a press conference will be held tomorrow at 11:30 a.m., followed by a meeting of the heads of participating teams and the veterinary inspection procedures, leading up to the opening ceremony in the evening at Boudheeb Village.

The committee noted that the championship, with a total prize pool of EUR307,000, is being held in its second edition following the notable success of last year's inaugural edition and the advanced performance levels of riders from Regional Group VII.

Advertisement

The organising committee also revealed that comprehensive preparations have been completed at Boudheeb Village in conjunction with the championship, including veterinary quarantine facilities, race tracks, technical teams, judging and supervisory committees, and veterinary teams, to ensure another successful edition. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others don’t see with The Tribune Premium

  • Thought-provoking Opinions
  • Expert Analysis
  • Ad-free on web and app
  • In-depth Insights
Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts