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Home / World / OROP scheme for forces in works, says Bangladesh PM

OROP scheme for forces in works, says Bangladesh PM

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PTI
Dhaka, Updated At : 01:30 AM Oct 19, 2026 IST
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Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman. AP/PTI file
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Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday said the government was processing the implementation of a “One Rank, One Pension” (OROP) scheme for armed forces personnel, alongside efforts to modernise the military and develop a domestic defence industry.

Addressing a National Standard Awarding Ceremony at Savar Cantonment, Rahman said the government was working to build a more technology-driven, skilled, disciplined and professional armed forces, state-run news agency BSS reported.

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Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had pledged to introduce OROP for retired military personnel in its election manifesto in February.

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On August 31, the Cabinet decided to introduce the scheme for both military and civilian personnel in phases by 2030.

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