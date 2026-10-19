OROP scheme for forces in works, says Bangladesh PM

Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman on Sunday said the government was processing the implementation of a “One Rank, One Pension” (OROP) scheme for armed forces personnel, alongside efforts to modernise the military and develop a domestic defence industry.

Addressing a National Standard Awarding Ceremony at Savar Cantonment, Rahman said the government was working to build a more technology-driven, skilled, disciplined and professional armed forces, state-run news agency BSS reported.

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Rahman’s Bangladesh Nationalist Party (BNP) had pledged to introduce OROP for retired military personnel in its election manifesto in February.

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On August 31, the Cabinet decided to introduce the scheme for both military and civilian personnel in phases by 2030.

Ex-air force chief held for graft in Qatar Bangladesh’s former air force chief Sheikh Abdul Hannan has been arrested in Qatar over graft charges against him at home, officials said here on Sunday. Hannan’s wife is also an accused in the case.