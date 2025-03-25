Oscar-winning Palestinian director released by Israeli forces in West Bank
He had bruises on his face and blood on his clothes while leaving the police station
An Oscar-winning Palestinian director and two others have been released by Israel, a day after he was badly beaten by Jewish settlers and detained by Israeli forces in the occupied West Bank.
Associated Press journalists on Tuesday saw Hamdan Ballal and the two other Palestinians leaving the police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba, where they were being held. Ballal had bruises on his face and blood on his clothes.
