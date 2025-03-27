"Our government has inherited the problem": EAM replies on Indian fishermen detained by Sri Lanka

New Delhi [India], March 27 (ANI): Addressed the queries regarding the plight of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka during the question hour in Rajya Sabha on Thursday, External Affairs Minister S Jaishanker said that the current government inherited the situation due to events that can be traced back to 1974 and 1976.

Jaishankar detailed Sri Lanka's legal framework, stating, "Sri Lanka has two laws--the Fisheries and Aquatic Resources Act of 1996 and the Fisheries Regulation of Foreign Fishing Boats of 1979. Both these acts were amended in 2018 and 2023, providing for much stiffer sentences, bigger fines, and greater detention."

He explained that many of those serving sentences are boat owners, skippers, or repeat offenders, complicating resolution efforts.

He stated that the "root cause" of the ongoing issue related to the detention of Indian fishermen in Sri Lanka began in 1974 when the international maritime boundary line was drawn, followed by an exchange of letters in 1976 with Sri Lanka delineating fishing jurisdiction.

"The house is aware that, in a way, our government has inherited the problem. This problem began in 1974 when the international maritime boundary line was drawn, followed by an exchange of letters in 1976 delineating fishing jurisdiction. These decisions are the root cause of the situation," EAM said while replying to the question raised by DMK MP Tiruchi Siva.

Jaishanakar further noted that the majority of the fishermen detained in Sri Lanka are from Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry due to geographical proximity.

"Because it is Sri Lanka, it is natural that the majority of the fishermen will be from Tamil Nadu and Pondicherry," he said, outlining the issue's regional context.

Providing an update on the number of fishermen detained in Sri Lanka, Jaishankar said, "Till yesterday, there were 86 Indian fishermen in Sri Lankan custody. Today, one more trawler has been apprehended, adding 11 more fishermen. So, in total, 97 are in custody--83 are serving sentences, three are awaiting trial, and 11 have been apprehended today."

Earlier on Thursday, the Sri Lankan Navy apprehended 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen and took them to Kangesanthurai Naval camp for investigation, as per officials.

According to the Rameswaram Fishermen Association, 11 Tamil Nadu fishermen were apprehended in one boat fishing in the Bay of Bengal in Tamil Nadu. Meanwhile, seven fishermen who were arrested by the Sri Lankan Navy were released from prison and reached Chennai Airport, Tamil Nadu, today.

Four of the fishermen were arrested on February 20 and the other three on 22 February, allegedly for cross-border fishing. (ANI)

