DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Tribune Holiday Sale Winner Announced
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Our heads bow down in shame, we beg for funds abroad: Pak PM

Our heads bow down in shame, we beg for funds abroad: Pak PM

article_Author
Tribune News Service
New Delhi, Updated At : 07:17 AM Feb 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Pakistan’s Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, at a meeting with business leaders in Islamabad, said his country’s loan-seeking was now a matter of humiliation.

Advertisement

“We feel ashamed,” Sharif said, referring to himself and Army Chief Field Marshal Asim Munir. “We go around the world begging for money. Taking loans is a huge burden on our self-respect. Our heads bow down in shame,” the Pakistani PM said. “We cannot say no to many things they want us to do,” he added in what could be seen as a quid pro quo. He had made almost similar remarks about loans last year too.

Advertisement

The Pakistan PM claimed the condition of Pakistan’s foreign reserves had improved. “The current situation is that the reserves of the foreign exchange have almost doubled. But the loans of our friends and countries are included. But you know that the one who goes to take a loan, his head is bowed.”

Advertisement

Pakistan is in active discussions with the International Monetary Fund for a plan to support economic growth after applying strict policies to stabilise the country. Recently, the country received $1.2 billion from the IMF as part of its ongoing loan programme and a separate climate-related financing plan.

Despite the frustration, Sharif expressed gratitude toward “all-weather friend” China, as well as Saudi Arabia, the UAE and Qatar. These nations remain Islamabad’s primary lifelines, providing billions in rolled-over deposits and oil credit facilities to prevent a total balance-of-payments default. Under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) and the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC), these allies have pledged billions more in energy, mining and infrastructure investments.

Advertisement

China has rolled $4 billion projected for 2024-25 under the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC), an $ 80-billion investment by Beijing on infrastructure and energy.

Saudi Arabia has extended deposits, deferred oil payments and pledged investments potentially worth up to $25 billion.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts