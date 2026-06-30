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Home / World / "Our position on Lebanon is clear": Iran reiterates stance, says US commitment to end war "on all fronts" important

"Our position on Lebanon is clear": Iran reiterates stance, says US commitment to end war "on all fronts" important

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ANI
Updated At : 08:43 PM Jun 30, 2026 IST
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Tehran [Iran], June 30 (ANI): Iran on Tuesday reiterated its position on the ongoing regional situation in Lebanon, stating that commitments made by the United States to end conflict "on all fronts" remain important.

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Speaking at a press briefing, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei, as quoted by Iranian state media Islamic Republic of Iran Broadcasting (IRIB), said the US has made explicit commitments regarding ending the war in Lebanon and must adhere to them.

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"The US has explicitly made a commitment to end the war in Lebanon and must fulfil its commitment," the spokesperson said.

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Reiterating Tehran's position, Baghaei said Iran's stance on Lebanon remains unchanged and clear.

"Our position on Lebanon is clear. The US commitment to ending the war on all fronts, especially Lebanon, as per Article 1 of the Memorandum of Understanding, is important to us," he said.

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Iran has repeatedly stated that ending Israeli strikes and military operations in Lebanon was "an integral part" of any agreement between Iran and the United States to end the conflict in West Asia.

After the conclusion of the initial round of technical talks in Switzerland, following the signing of the 14-point memorandum of understanding (MoU) between the US and Iran aimed at ending the hostilities in west asia, it was agreed that a de-confliction cell involving the parties and Lebanon, facilitated by the mediators, will be created to ensure compliance with the termination of military operations in Lebanon under the MoU.

However, Israel has repeatedly stated that it won't withdraw from the regions captured by its military in Southern Lebanon, citing threats from Hezbollah.

Baghaei said that the Islamic Republic has "no plans" to hold any meetings with the United States in the coming days at any level, even as diplomatic engagements continue separately in Doha on the related implementation of the 14-point MoU.

The spokesperson said that Tehran is not scheduled to meet US officials in the immediate future.

"Basically, we have no plans to meet with the American side at any level in the next few days," he said.

He clarified that discussions scheduled in Doha are not political negotiations with Washington, but rather technical-level talks linked to the implementation of previously agreed understandings, including issues related to frozen Iranian assets.

"What will be done in Doha tomorrow is a discussion on the implementation of clauses of the memorandum of understanding, including the release of Iran's frozen assets, which is with the Qatari side," Baghaei added.

Earlier, Qatar's Foreign Ministry spokesperson Majed Mohammed Al-Ansari noted that the USD 6 billion in frozen Iranian funds has not yet been transferred to Tehran, adding that any such movement would depend on the progress of negotiations.

During a press briefing, he said that the release of funds would proceed "according to the advancement of negotiations", underscoring that financial arrangements remain linked to ongoing diplomatic developments. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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