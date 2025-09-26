DT
Home / World / "Our stand on Kashmir is very clear," says MEA after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's UNGA remarks

"Our stand on Kashmir is very clear," says MEA after Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's UNGA remarks

ANI
Updated At : 06:40 PM Sep 26, 2025 IST
New Delhi [India], September 26 (ANI): India on Friday firmly restated its position on Jammu and Kashmir, making it clear that the matter is strictly bilateral and does not require involvement from outside parties.

The response came after Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan raised the Kashmir issue during the 80th session of the United Nations General Assembly (UNGA). Addressing the media, Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal highlighted that New Delhi's approach has not altered.

"Our stand on the Kashmir issue is very clear, there has been no change in it. As far as mediation is concerned, there too, there is no need for any third party to mediate on the bilateral issues between India and Pakistan," Jaiswal asserted.

In his UNGA address, Erdogan said Turkey was "pleased" with the ceasefire agreement between India and Pakistan and pressed for the Kashmir matter to be settled "on the basis of UN resolutions" through dialogue. The comment echoed his earlier stand in support of Islamabad, including during a past visit to Pakistan, which India had sharply criticised at the time.

Rejecting the remarks, Jaiswal said: "We reject such objectionable comments on matters that are internal to India. We have lodged a strong protest with the Turkish ambassador. Such unwarranted statements on India's territorial integrity and sovereignty are unacceptable."

Jaiswal also pointed out that the core problem in Jammu and Kashmir arises from Pakistan's conduct. "It would have been better if Pakistan's policy of using cross-border terrorism against India, which remains the biggest threat to the people of Jammu and Kashmir, had been called out," he added.

The spokesperson further informed that External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar had recently held a meeting with his Cypriot counterpart, during which India reiterated its support for a "comprehensive and lasting settlement" in North Cyprus based on the UN framework.

On the sidelines of UNGA in New York, Jaishankar also met with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio. The two leaders reaffirmed their resolve to strengthen India-US ties and to work together for a free, open, and inclusive Indo-Pacific under the Quad framework. Their conversation also touched upon trade, energy, and cooperation on critical minerals.

India's strong rejection of Erdogan's intervention came against the backdrop of Ankara's growing closeness with Islamabad, including reports that Turkish-made drones were deployed by Pakistani forces during India's counter-terror Operation Sindoor. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

