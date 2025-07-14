"Our strategic partnership continues to deepen, diversify": EAM Jaishankar greets French counterpart Barrot on National Day

Beijing [China], July 14 (ANI): External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Monday extended wishes to his French counterpart Jean-Noel Barrot and the people of France on their National Day. He stated that the strategic partnership between India and France continues to deepen and diversify.

Advertisement

"Warm greetings to FM @jnbarrot, the Government and people of France on their National Day. Our Strategic Partnership continues to deepen and diversify," Jaishankar posted on X.

Warm greetings to FM @jnbarrot, the Government and people of France on their National Day. Our Strategic Partnership continues to deepen and diversify. 🇮🇳 🇫🇷 pic.twitter.com/tBJnHaj4K7 — Dr. S. Jaishankar (@DrSJaishankar) July 14, 2025

July 14 marks the anniversary of the storming of the Bastille prison on July 14, 1789, during the French Revolution, which symbolizes the democratic values of 'Liberty, Equality and Fraternity', the central theme of both the Indian and French constitutions.

Advertisement

Earlier in 2023, Prime Minister Narendra Modi attended Bastille Day Parade as Guest of Honour at the invitation of French President Emmanuel Macron on the Champs-Elysees.

India and France have traditionally enjoyed close and friendly relations and share deep and enduring Strategic Partnership (SP) covering all aspects of bilateral cooperation which involves a strategic component. Defence and security, civil nuclear matters and space constitute the principal pillars of this strategic cooperation and now includes a strong Indo-Pacific component, according to Indian Embassy in France statement.

Advertisement

In the recent years, partnership between India and France has broadened to include maritime security, digitalisation, cyber security and advanced computing, counter terrorism, climate change, renewable and sustainable growth and development among others, according to Indian Embassy in France statement.

The core of the India-France long-standing partnership is underpinned by shared democratic values, belief in multilateralism as a means to tackle global challenges, respect for international law, strong economic, cultural academic, and people-to-people ties. India and France marked 25 years of India-France Strategic Partnership in 2023. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)