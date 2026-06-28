"Our vision is to make Indian Ocean into an Ocean of Opportunity": PM Modi in Seychelles

Victoria [Seychelles], June 28 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said New Delhi envisions such an Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity and "partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust."

Advertisement

Addressing the joint press meet, PM Modi said "Our vision is to make Indian Ocean into an Ocean of Opportunity."

Advertisement

"We believe the Indian Ocean is our shared home; its security, sustainability, and prosperity are our shared responsibility. This sentiment forms the foundation of our MAHASAGAR vision," he said.

Advertisement

Unveiled by PM Modi in March 2025, the MAHASAGAR vision is India's expanded global maritime doctrine, standing for Mutual And Holistic Advancement for Security And Growth Across Regions. It shifts India's maritime focus from a purely local Indian Ocean context to a comprehensive, global outreach designed to champion the Global South with an aim to strengthen ties with smaller states, enhancing maritime domain awareness and curbing illegal activities.

"The message of my Seychelles visit is clear: India envisions such a Indian Ocean where maritime security is ensured alongside economic prosperity; Where our partnership is not based on size, but on mutual respect and trust; And where we do not go country-to-country, but move forward together. Our vision is to make Indian Ocean into an Ocean of Opportunity," he added.

Advertisement

PM Modi said that the Joint Vision for Sustainability, Economic Growth and Security through Enhanced Linkages (SESEL) adopted during President Herminie's visit to India earlier this year serves as a blueprint for "future partnership" between the two nations.

The PM further reflected on the series of key Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) and agreements signed between India and Seychelles covering health, agriculture, economy, digital technology, among others.

"The joint vision issued during the (Seychelles) President's visit to India in February of this year has laid the blueprint for our future partnership, Building upon this, our cooperation across all sectors is strengthening. Today, we discussed making our economic cooperation more resilient and future-ready. We will continue to explore new opportunities for the industries of both our nations," he said.

"Efforts will also be made to enhance connectivity between India and Seychelles; this will not only boost our trade but also strengthen ties with East Africa and the Indian Ocean region. We believe that digital technology is an effective means to bridge the distance between our two countries. We will share India's successful experiences in digital public infrastructure with Seychelles, and I am pleased that an MoU is being signed today to implement UPI in Seychelles," he added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)