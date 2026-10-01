‘Out of harm’s way’: Covered in blood, Capt Machchhar released cockpit door to enable rescue effort of flydubai flight

Tel Aviv [Israel], October 1 (ANI): Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu hailed Captain Smit Machchhar, the Indian pilot of flydubai flight FZ1073, for saving passengers after he was stabbed by his colleague in an alleged attempt to crash the plane on Wednesday.

Passengers on the flight reached Israel safely on Wednesday after passengers and crew foiled the copilot’s attempt to crash the aircraft, Israeli officials said, as reported by The Times of Israel. The struggle began when the copilot stabbed the pilot and sent the jet plunging nearly 14,000 feet in less than 30 seconds.

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Captain Machchhar was covered with blood on the floor when he managed to draw on "the last moments of his energy" to click open the release on the cockpit door, according to Netanyahu’s spokesperson Doron Spielman. That allowed passengers and crew to overpower the copilot and enable a second pair of flydubai pilots who were on board to land the jet safely in Tabuk, Saudi Arabia.

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"He saved the lives of 174 people, including Israeli citizens and other nationals," Netanyahu said in a post on X. "All passengers are out of harm’s way," Netanyahu had earlier stated in a video release from his office.

In a post on X early Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi lauded Machchhar, calling him a "hero" for his courage in protecting passengers after he was seriously injured during the mid-air attack, saying his valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a major tragedy.

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"Captain Smit Machchhar is a HERO. In the face of the gravest danger and despite being seriously injured, he showed immense courage and an unwavering resolve to protect the lives of others. His valour helped save hundreds of lives and avert a great tragedy," PM Modi said. "India is proud of Captain Machchhar. Praying for his speedy recovery, renewed strength and good health," he added.

Indian authorities in Saudi Arabia confirmed that Machchhar was receiving necessary medical treatment at a hospital in Tabuk, with officials maintaining contact with his family and local authorities. The Indian embassy in Saudi Arabia reported that his condition was stable. A veteran in the cockpit, Captain Machchhar brings over 13 years of commercial aviation experience, with an impressive log of 9,750 total flying hours, predominantly operating Boeing 737 aircraft. Prior to joining flydubai as a direct-entry captain, he had a distinguished 11-year tenure with Indian carrier SpiceJet, where he served as a Line Training Captain.

Flydubai issued a statement acknowledging that "an altercation occurred in the flight deck" and that the aircraft "was successfully secured by on-duty FlyDubai crew traveling on the flight, who diverted and landed the aircraft safely." The airline cautioned against "premature speculation" regarding underlying motives and announced the temporary suspension of flights to and from Israel during ongoing investigations. According to The Times of Israel, the incident has triggered intense security reviews regarding flight crew compositions and cross-border protocols.

Describing the event as "a highly severe security incident", Netanyahu noted that Saudi authorities would interrogate the copilot of flight FZ1073, which had originated in the United Arab Emirates.

"The attacking pilot is now being investigated in Saudi Arabia. I think he’ll be taken to the Emirates where he comes from, or at least where he flew off from," Netanyahu stated during an interview on Fox News, adding, "We’ll be following and also possibly participating in this investigation." While the exact background of the copilot remains under scrutiny, Netanyahu remarked that the individual "obviously hated Israelis", calling it "fanaticism and hatred of an incalculable level".

According to Netanyahu, the attacker may have struck the captain using a cockpit crash axe, standard emergency equipment stored on commercial aircraft. The copilot was identified by an Israeli official as a national of Oman, prompting local broadcasters to examine recruitment and screening practices for regional carriers operating flights into Tel Aviv.

Appearing on CNN, Netanyahu asserted that Machchhar and the passengers who stormed the cockpit "managed to prevent a 9/11 disaster".

"That’s what it looks like was happening as far as the specific motivations of this," he told the network, noting that the intervention prevented a catastrophic outcome for international aviation.

Following a telephone discussion with US President Donald Trump regarding the incident, Netanyahu praised the heroism displayed on board. In his own remarks at the White House, Trump described the copilot as "perhaps a terrorist or perhaps a whack job", while highlighting the extraordinary actions of both the wounded Indian captain and Israeli passenger Yaniv Hayun, who helped level the aircraft during the descent. Hayun later met Netanyahu and recounted how he put the alleged attacker in a chokehold, pulled him out of the cockpit, and then returned to take control of the aircraft, prompting Netanyahu to hail him as a "true hero" and write on X, "Yoniv, you're a true hero. We're a nation of lions!"

Additional international tributes poured in from US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Markwayne Mullin, the Indian Embassy in France, Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Israeli Ambassador to India Reuven Azar, the Embassy of India in Israel, and India's Ambassador to the United States Vinay Mohan Kwatra, all commending the joint bravery and solidarity across Indian, Israeli, and Emirati nationalities that saved 174 lives. (ANI)

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