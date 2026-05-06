"Outcomes of talks between India, Vietnam reflect scope of new ambition": MEA

New Delhi [India], May 6 (ANI): Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) Secretary East, P Kumaran, on Wednesday said that the discussions between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vietnamese President To Lam reflected the "scope and scale of new ambition" in India-Vietnam ties.

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Speaking on the ongoing State visit of the Vietnamese President, Kumaran said the meeting provided both leaders with an opportunity to review progress across key pillars of the bilateral relationship and set a forward-looking agenda.

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"President To Lam invited Prime Minister Modi to visit Vietnam again. Prime Minister Modi accepted the invitation in principle and said suitable dates can be worked out through diplomatic channels. Overall, engagement between the two leaders has infused new energy and momentum into India-Vietnam relations. The outcomes today, as summarised in the joint statement, reflect the scope and scale of our new ambition," he said.

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Kumaran said both leaders held wide-ranging and substantive discussions covering bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, in both restricted and delegation-level formats.

"Prime Minister Modi and President To Lam held wide-ranging and substantive discussions at Hyderabad House today on several bilateral, regional, and global issues of mutual interest. The talks were held in both restricted and delegation-level formats. The meeting provided both leaders an opportunity to review progress across key pillars of our relationship and lay out an ambitious agenda for the future," he said.

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Describing the visit, Kumaran said President To Lam is in India with a high-level ministerial and official delegation

"At the invitation of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, His Excellency Mr. To Lam, General Secretary of the Central Committee of the Communist Party of Vietnam and the President of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam, is on a state visit to India. The visit started yesterday, the 5th of May, and will conclude tomorrow, the 7th of May. This is President To Lam's first state visit to India and comes within a month of his assuming the presidency of the Socialist Republic of Vietnam on 7th April 2026," he added.

He added, "He has previously visited India in April 2023 in his then role as the Minister of Public Security. President To Lam is accompanied by a high-level ministerial and official delegation, as well as a large business delegation."

Kumaran noted that Lam paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat and then visited the statue of Ho Chi Minh to pay tributes.

"This is the second meeting between Prime Minister Modi and President To Lam. They had earlier met in New York on the sidelines of the Summit of the Future at the UNGA in September 2024. President To Lam's visit to India began in Bodh Gaya yesterday afternoon when he visited the Mahabodhi temple. He also visited the Vietnam temple there. He arrived in New Delhi last evening, and this morning he was given a ceremonial welcome in the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhavan. Subsequently, President To Lam paid his respects to Mahatma Gandhi at the Raj Ghat. He then also visited the statue of Ho Chi Minh to pay tribute," he further said.

Highlighting the growing depth of bilateral relations, Kumaran noted that India and Vietnam are marking 10 years of their Comprehensive Strategic Partnership.

"This year, India and Vietnam are also marking the 10th anniversary of our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership. Both sides agreed that bilateral ties have expanded and deepened significantly in the last 10 years. As a result, it was decided to upgrade our Comprehensive Strategic Partnership to an enhanced Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, and a joint statement to mark this was released," he added.

He further said both sides acknowledged rising trade and investment flows and discussed avenues for expansion.

"The leaders also held interactions with key stakeholders, including business leaders and CEOs, over a banquet lunch hosted by Prime Minister Modi this afternoon. During the discussions, both sides appreciated the growing trade and investment flows between India and Vietnam and noted the potential to increase these further in a balanced and mutually beneficial manner," he said.

Kumaran also indicated that India and Vietnam are exploring institutional mechanisms to deepen defence and strategic cooperation.

"We are also exploring the establishment of a 2+2 dialogue mechanism between foreign and defence ministries together on both sides to further deepen our strategic cooperation," he further added. (ANI)

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