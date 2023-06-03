Outcry in Pakistan after rights activist abducted

Karachi, June 2

Prominent Pakistani human rights activist and lawyer Jibran Nasir was abducted late on Thursday night in the southern city of Karachi, his wife said, prompting widespread outcry in the country.

No law enforcement agency has confirmed that Nasir is in their custody. Mansha Pasha, Nasir’s wife, said the two were driving home when they were intercepted by a white pickup truck and a sedan.

“After that, at least 15, probably more men in civilian clothing came and told Jibran to get out of the car,” Pasha, a well known actor, said on Friday. — Reuters