"Outdated and obsolete, in dire need of reform": South African envoy to India Anil Sooklal on UNSC reforms

New Delhi [India], September 7 (ANI): South African High Commissioner to India Anil Sooklal on Monday called for urgent reform of the United Nations Security Council (UNSC), saying the global body is currently "paralysed" and unable to effectively address conflicts around the world.

In an interview with ANI, ahead of the 18th BRICS Summit, on September 12 to 13, Sooklal said that reform of the UN, particularly the Security Council, has remained a consistent issue in BRICS Summit declarations since the grouping's first summit.

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"Since the very first BRICS Summit, one of the constant issues that has been articulated as an issue in a very strong manner by the BRICS leaders is reform of the United Nations and especially the Security Council. If you look at every BRICS Summit Declaration, without fail, mention is made of the reform process and especially the Security Council," Sooklal said.

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He added, "The United Nations Security Council is paralysed at the moment. It's not in a position to provide leadership and effectively address global conflicts that are raging at the moment."

Sooklal said the need for reform has become particularly urgent given the ongoing conflicts affecting countries across the world. He said, "But at the present time, as the Secretary-General Antonio Guterres himself has admitted, the Security Council is outdated and obsolete, and in dire need of reform to reflect the realities of 2026 and not 1945."

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He said the issue would again find prominent mention among BRICS leaders and in the summit declaration.

"So this will again find articulation amongst the BRICS leaders and within the Declaration as a major issue. We have to constantly, constantly keep this issue alive and press for serious reforms, especially of the Security Council at the present time," Sooklal added.

The South African envoy stressed that the current structure of the Security Council was inadequate to deal with conflicts whose consequences extend beyond the countries directly involved.

"You can't have a Security Council that's in a state of limbo at a time when we have serious conflicts impacting not just on the nations involved in these conflicts, but on the entire global community and especially the developing countries that are most severely impacted by these conflicts," he said.

His remarks come as all eyes are set on India, with New Delhi set to hold the key diplomatic gathering later this week. As BRICS Chair 2026, India will host the 18th BRICS Summit on September 12-13 at Bharat Mandapam in the national capital. The Summit will bring together leaders of BRICS Member and Partner Countries as well as Outreach Invitees.

India’s BRICS Chairship is guided by the theme "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability", reflecting Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of a people-centric approach rooted in the spirit of "Humanity First". (ANI)

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