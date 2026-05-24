Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh pays farewell call on PM Tarique Rahman

Dhaka [Bangladesh], May 24 (ANI): Outgoing Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma on Sunday paid a farewell call on Bangladesh Prime Minister Tarique Rahman ahead of his departure from the post.

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During the meeting, Rahman thanked the High Commissioner for his contributions to strengthening bilateral relations between India and Bangladesh and conveyed best wishes for his next assignment.

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The High Commissioner, in turn, reaffirmed India's commitment to further deepen multifaceted engagement with Bangladesh for the mutual benefit and shared prosperity of the peoples of both countries.

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Both sides also briefly discussed potential areas of cooperation aligned with the development priorities of the two nations.

According to a post on X by the ruling Bangladesh Nationalist Party, the outgoing Indian High Commissioner paid a courtesy call at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat.

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Bangladesh's Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was also present during the meeting.

"Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh Pranay Verma paid a farewell courtesy call on BNP Chairman and Prime Minister Tarique Rahman today at the Prime Minister's Office in the Cabinet Division of the Bangladesh Secretariat. Foreign Minister Khalilur Rahman was present at the meeting," the BNP post read.

Verma is scheduled to leave Bangladesh on May 27, 2026, following his appointment as India's Ambassador to Belgium and the European Union.

Meanwhile, senior politician and former Union minister Dinesh Trivedi has been appointed as the next High Commissioner of India to Bangladesh and is expected to assume charge shortly.

The appointment of Trivedi comes as India and Bangladesh are furthering ties in several sectors.

Trivedi has served as the former Railway Minister (2011-2012) and former Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare (2009-2011) in the cabinet of former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh.

He was an MP from 2009 to 2019 of the All India Trinamool Congress, representing the Lok Sabha Barrakpore constituency. He joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2021. (ANI)

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