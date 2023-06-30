Outrage as Quran ‘burnt’ in Sweden

Stockholm, June 29
A man reportedly burned a copy of Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, Sweden, triggering protests on Thursday. The police charged the man who carried it out with agitation against an ethnic group. The US condemned the incident. In Baghdad, protesters gathered at the Swedish embassy for a demonstration. The UAE summonned Sweden's ambassador.
Turkey's president Recep Tayyip Erdogan condemned the incident, signalling this would pose another obstacle to the country’s bid for NATO membership. — Agencies
