"Outrageous that Pakistan-sponsored terrorism continues in Jammu and Kashmir": UK MP Bob Blackman

London [UK], July 26 (ANI): British MP Bob Blackman has reiterated his strong condemnation of the recent terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, and urged the UK government to stand in solidarity with India in its fight against terrorism.

In a statement shared on X, Blackman said on Friday, "I remain appalled by the terrorist attack in Pahalgam a few months ago, which took 26 innocent lives. I'm relieved that peace has held, but the truce remains fragile. As India seeks deeper security ties with the West, I urged the Govt to stand with India against terrorism."

Expanding on his remarks in the UK Parliament, he recalled India's response to the attack: "Similarly, we had the horrific terrorist attack in Pahalgam and India's subsequent counter-terrorism action Operation Sindhu. I remain deeply appalled and saddened by the barbaric attack on the innocent tourists, which claimed the lives of 26 people, including women and children, Hindus, Christians and a Nepali national. My thoughts are with the victims and their loved ones, and I continue to stand in solidarity with them and the people of India."

He welcomed the current pause in hostilities between India and Pakistan but warned, "that truce is still very fragile and could return to war once again."

Highlighting Pakistan's alleged role in sponsoring terrorism, he said, "As someone who has stood with the Kashmir Pandits and their right to return to Kashmir Valley and India's sovereign right to defend its people and territory, it is outrageous that this terrorism, sponsored by Pakistan, continues in Jammu and Kashmir."

He concluded by calling for international support for India's efforts to combat terrorism. "So it is right that we call on this and make sure we stand in solidarity with India."

His remarks echoed a statement made on June 3 during Operation Sindoor Global Outreach, when the BJP MP-led all-party delegation met with the All-Party Parliamentary Group (APPG)-India. Blackman, a member of the group, had then branded Pakistan a "failed state" and questioned whether "democracy or generals" were in charge, citing the military's dominant role in governance.

Speaking to ANI during the outreach, Blackman urged the international community to support India while sharply criticising Pakistan for promoting terrorism in sovereign Indian territory and occupying parts of Jammu and Kashmir illegally.

"Pakistan is a failed state. We don't have democracy in Pakistan. We have the people of parts of Pakistan, who are suffering under Pakistani military rule. So who's in charge? Is it the democracy or the Generals? And it's quite clear that terrorism is encouraged from Pakistan into sovereign India," Blackman said.

"And so we've got to make sure we have to call out the message that the illegal occupation of part of India in Jammu and Kashmir by Pakistan should end. Those troops should leave, and the whole of Jammu and Kashmir should be united as one principal state, as was intended back in 1947," he added.

Blackman also raised concerns about the misuse of international aid sent to Pakistan. "The money that's sent to Pakistan, what is it used for? What it shouldn't be used for is buying Chinese weapons that would then enable terrorists to attack India," he said. "I take a very strong view that our international aid money that should go to Pakistan should be going for the eradication of polio and other infectious diseases that benefit the people of Pakistan rather than it being used illicitly for military purposes."

During the same meeting, Blackman welcomed the Indian delegation, saying, "Everyone from the United Kingdom expresses their condolences and support for the people of India who've suffered this terrorist outrage... India wants peace and tranquillity between the two."

Other UK MPs, including House of Lords MP Lord Karan Bilimoria and former MP Shailesh Vara, also voiced cross-party support for India's response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack and discussed strengthening India-UK cooperation in trade, security, and education. (ANI)

