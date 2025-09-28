DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / World / Over 1.1 million Afghans forced back from Iran in three months: Herat officials

Over 1.1 million Afghans forced back from Iran in three months: Herat officials

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 10:25 PM Sep 28, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Herat [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): Local officials in Herat have reported a surge in the deportation and forced return of Afghan migrants from Iran in recent days, Tolo News reported.

Advertisement

According to official figures, up to 5,000 Afghans are crossing back into the country daily through the Islam Qala border point.

Abdul Ghani Kamel, Acting Head of the Committee for Migrant Assistance at Islam Qala port, said, "These migrants are forced to leave Iran. When they went to Iran, they had no intention of returning, but there they faced coercion. The breadwinner of the family is arrested and deported, forcing the rest of the family to return as well. Even women are detained and deported alone by the Iranian government, which compels other family members to follow them."

Advertisement

Several deported Afghans described the challenges they faced in Iran before being expelled. Abdullah, one of the returnees, said: "Two months ago, our documents were revoked, and my children were expelled from school. Those without documents were denied housing. I worked secretly to provide food, but we were eventually forced to return."

Mohammad Rafi, another deportee, recounted his experience: "I had lived in Iran for 44 years. I was arrested and deported, but my family remains in Iran. Iranian security forces made false accusations against me, expelled me, and I lost my work and livelihood there."

Advertisement

Azizullah, who also returned through Islam Qala, added: "I lived in Iran for 17 years and got married there, but my documents were annulled. My wife had a passport, and I had a census card, but we were still deported."

Tolo News reported that local officials in Herat estimate more than 1.1 million Afghans have re-entered the country in just over the past three months since Iran began large-scale deportations.

Iranian authorities have already warned that a second wave of Afghan migrant deportations will begin soon, Tolo News added. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts