Over 1.1 million Afghans forced back from Iran in three months: Herat officials

Herat [Afghanistan], September 28 (ANI): Local officials in Herat have reported a surge in the deportation and forced return of Afghan migrants from Iran in recent days, Tolo News reported.

According to official figures, up to 5,000 Afghans are crossing back into the country daily through the Islam Qala border point.

Abdul Ghani Kamel, Acting Head of the Committee for Migrant Assistance at Islam Qala port, said, "These migrants are forced to leave Iran. When they went to Iran, they had no intention of returning, but there they faced coercion. The breadwinner of the family is arrested and deported, forcing the rest of the family to return as well. Even women are detained and deported alone by the Iranian government, which compels other family members to follow them."

Several deported Afghans described the challenges they faced in Iran before being expelled. Abdullah, one of the returnees, said: "Two months ago, our documents were revoked, and my children were expelled from school. Those without documents were denied housing. I worked secretly to provide food, but we were eventually forced to return."

Mohammad Rafi, another deportee, recounted his experience: "I had lived in Iran for 44 years. I was arrested and deported, but my family remains in Iran. Iranian security forces made false accusations against me, expelled me, and I lost my work and livelihood there."

Azizullah, who also returned through Islam Qala, added: "I lived in Iran for 17 years and got married there, but my documents were annulled. My wife had a passport, and I had a census card, but we were still deported."

Tolo News reported that local officials in Herat estimate more than 1.1 million Afghans have re-entered the country in just over the past three months since Iran began large-scale deportations.

Iranian authorities have already warned that a second wave of Afghan migrant deportations will begin soon, Tolo News added. (ANI)

