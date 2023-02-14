Over 10 US balloons entered our airspace illegally, claims China

Beijing, February 13
China on Monday said more than 10 US high-altitude balloons have flown in its airspace during the past year without its permission, following Washington’s accusation that Beijing operates a fleet of surveillance balloons around the world.
Fourth airborne object shot down
- The United States shot down another unidentified airborne object in its airspace
- An F-16 fighter jet, at the direction of President Joe Biden, shot down the object
- The object was flying at approximately 20,000 feet altitude over the State of Michigan, the Pentagon said
- The object was shaped like an octagon with strings hanging off it, as per media reports
The United States denied that it operates any surveillance balloons over China.
The Chinese allegation came after the US shot down a suspected Chinese spy balloon that had crossed from Alaska to South Carolina, sparking a new crisis in bilateral relations that have spiralled to their lowest level in decades.
Foreign Ministry spokesperson Wang Wenbin gave no details about the alleged US balloons, how they had been dealt with or whether they had government or military links.
“It is also common for US balloons to illegally enter the airspace of other countries,” Wang said at a daily briefing.
“Since last year, US high-altitude balloons have illegally flown over China’s airspace more than 10 times without the approval of Chinese authorities.” Wang said the US should “first reflect on itself and change course, rather than smear and instigate a confrontation”.
China says the balloon shot down by the United States was an unmanned airship made for meteorological research that had been blown off course. — AP
