Home / World / Over 100 killed in Gaza from Israeli strikes as mediators make fresh push for peace in Doha

Over 100 killed in Gaza from Israeli strikes as mediators make fresh push for peace in Doha

Fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed over 100 people, according to the health ministry, as international mediators push for progress in ceasefire talks, CNN reported.
ANI
Updated At : 09:01 PM May 18, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], May 18 (ANI): Fresh Israeli strikes in Gaza have killed over 100 people, according to the health ministry, as international mediators push for progress in ceasefire talks, CNN reported.

Indirect negotiations between Hamas and Israel began in Doha, Qatar, on Saturday, with Hamas official Taher Al-Nunu confirming "negotiations without preconditions."

While there's some optimism around the talks, a breakthrough seems unlikely. Israel has indicated it might end the war if Hamas surrenders, but Hamas is unlikely to accept, as per CNN.

"If Hamas wants to talk about ending the war through Hamas's surrender, we will be ready," an Israeli source said.

According to CNN, the talks continued on Sunday as the Israel Defence Forces (IDF) launched a ground operation in Gaza, aiming to destroy Hamas and free remaining hostages.

The IDF claims its campaign brought Hamas back to the negotiating table, but analysts believe it's more likely Hamas agreed to talks following a visit from US President Donald Trump to the Middle East.

"Following discussions between Qatar and the US during President Trump's visit to Doha, there is a renewed push by mediators from the United States, Qatar and Egypt to see if a new ceasefire agreement can be reached," an official with knowledge of the talks told CNN.

This past week, Netanyahu directed the Israeli negotiating team to head to Qatar for talks, but made clear that he is only committed to negotiating a proposal put forward by the US' Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, which calls for the release of half the hostages in return for a temporary ceasefire. That proposal did not guarantee an end to the war.

Trump was in Doha on Wednesday as part of a Middle East trip that skipped Israel. Trump said this month that he wanted an end to the "brutal war" in Gaza. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

