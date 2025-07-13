DT
Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

Over 100 killed in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza

ANI
Updated At : 06:20 AM Jul 13, 2025 IST
Tel Aviv [Israel], July 13 (ANI/WAM): More than 100 Palestinians, including children and women, were killed and dozens of others injured since dawn on Saturday as a result of Israeli airstrikes on the Gaza Strip.

According to Palestinian medical sources, the total number of casualties since 7th October 2023 has risen to 57,882 martyrs and 138,095 injured. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

