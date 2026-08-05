Over 150 migrants rescued from burning boat in English Channel, no fatalities reported

Paris [France], August 5 (ANI): More than 150 migrants were rescued on Tuesday following a boat fire in the English Channel while attempting to cross from France to Britain.

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CNN, citing French and British authorities, reported that the vessel's engine caught fire and its "condition deteriorated very rapidly," prompting joint rescue efforts by coastguards to pull 157 people to safety.

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Prior to the incident, French authorities had already rescued five individuals overnight on Monday, CNN noted. Officials had deployed multiple vessels to monitor the craft after it departed from an area near Boulogne-sur-Mer on Monday, given the extreme dangers associated with such crossings.

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Fortunately, CNN stated there are no reports of any fatalities resulting from this latest incident.

Small boat crossings have emerged as a major political issue in the United Kingdom over recent years, fueling stricter immigration strategies across successive political administrations and contributing to the rise of Reform UK, a populist hard-right party, according to CNN.

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CNN reported that just two days prior to the rescue, newly elected British Prime Minister Andy Burnham promised that his administration would be "relentless" in tackling the crisis.

Burnham pointed to recent enhancements in enforcement operations alongside the necessity of establishing a framework that "offers safe routes for people as well, because that also takes away the selling point of the gangs," as cited by CNN.

Tens of thousands of individuals have attempted the perilous crossing since 2018 in search of asylum or improved living conditions, often fleeing conflict or persecution in nations such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, and Sudan, CNN detailed. Migrants frequently rely on overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels, including dinghies, kayaks, and rigid-hulled inflatable boats.

Despite the severe risks, migrants exhibit such strong resolve to reach the UK that they "routinely refuse assistance offered by French resources, only accepting help when faced with situations of extreme emergency," according to a statement from the French maritime prefecture reported by CNN.

CNN highlighted data from the Migration Observatory showing that a total of 162 people have lost their lives attempting to cross the Channel in migrant boats between 2018 and 2025. (ANI)

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