DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
Gen Z Speak Up !
Grand Independence Day Sale Know More
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM CWG 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / World / Over 150 migrants rescued from burning boat in English Channel, no fatalities reported

Over 150 migrants rescued from burning boat in English Channel, no fatalities reported

article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 12:58 PM Aug 05, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Paris [France], August 5 (ANI): More than 150 migrants were rescued on Tuesday following a boat fire in the English Channel while attempting to cross from France to Britain.

Advertisement

CNN, citing French and British authorities, reported that the vessel's engine caught fire and its "condition deteriorated very rapidly," prompting joint rescue efforts by coastguards to pull 157 people to safety.

Advertisement

Prior to the incident, French authorities had already rescued five individuals overnight on Monday, CNN noted. Officials had deployed multiple vessels to monitor the craft after it departed from an area near Boulogne-sur-Mer on Monday, given the extreme dangers associated with such crossings.

Advertisement

Fortunately, CNN stated there are no reports of any fatalities resulting from this latest incident.

Small boat crossings have emerged as a major political issue in the United Kingdom over recent years, fueling stricter immigration strategies across successive political administrations and contributing to the rise of Reform UK, a populist hard-right party, according to CNN.

Advertisement

CNN reported that just two days prior to the rescue, newly elected British Prime Minister Andy Burnham promised that his administration would be "relentless" in tackling the crisis.

Burnham pointed to recent enhancements in enforcement operations alongside the necessity of establishing a framework that "offers safe routes for people as well, because that also takes away the selling point of the gangs," as cited by CNN.

Tens of thousands of individuals have attempted the perilous crossing since 2018 in search of asylum or improved living conditions, often fleeing conflict or persecution in nations such as Afghanistan, Eritrea, Iran, and Sudan, CNN detailed. Migrants frequently rely on overcrowded and unseaworthy vessels, including dinghies, kayaks, and rigid-hulled inflatable boats.

Despite the severe risks, migrants exhibit such strong resolve to reach the UK that they "routinely refuse assistance offered by French resources, only accepting help when faced with situations of extreme emergency," according to a statement from the French maritime prefecture reported by CNN.

CNN highlighted data from the Migration Observatory showing that a total of 162 people have lost their lives attempting to cross the Channel in migrant boats between 2018 and 2025. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts