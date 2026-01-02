DT
Home / World / Over 2.8 million passengers used public transport on New Year's Eve 2026

Over 2.8 million passengers used public transport on New Year's Eve 2026

ANI
Updated At : 05:55 AM Jan 02, 2026 IST
Dubai [UAE], January 2 (ANI/WAM): Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) transported more than 2.8 million passengers during New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations, achieving ridership growth of over 13 per cent.

This was delivered as part of an integrated traffic and operational plan that included the management and regulation of traffic movement and implementation of temporary road closures across the Emirate, in direct coordination with the Dubai Event Security Committee, as well as relevant authorities and strategic partners.

The results reflect the readiness and efficiency of the transport system and its ability to ensure smooth mobility and public safety, while reinforcing Dubai's position as a global destination capable of managing major events in line with the highest international standards.

The total number of users of public transport, taxis, e-hailing services, and shared mobility during New Year's Eve 2026 celebrations exceeded 2,836,859 passengers, marking a 13 per cent increase compared to New Year's Eve 2025, when ridership stood at 2,502,474 passengers.

Metro services on the Red and Green Lines were used by 1,249,636 passengers, while the Dubai Tram carried 58,052 passengers. Public buses and bus-on-demand buses recorded 503,264 passengers during the night. Taxis transported 661,538 passengers, and marine transport services ferried 76,745 passengers across all modes. E-hailing services transported 286,135 passengers, and shared mobility services carried 1,489 passengers.

RTA reaffirmed that the approved traffic and operational plan contributed to ensuring the smooth and safe movement of the public to the celebration sites, within the framework of integrated coordination with the concerned authorities and strategic partners in Dubai. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

