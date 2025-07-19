DT
Home / World / Over 20 injured as vehicle drives into crowd in East Hollywood

Over 20 injured as vehicle drives into crowd in East Hollywood

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard
AP
Los Angeles, Updated At : 05:11 PM Jul 19, 2025 IST
Photo for representational purpose only. iStock
The Los Angeles Fire Department is reporting that a vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.

Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department reported Saturday.

The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard.

