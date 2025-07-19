Over 20 injured as vehicle drives into crowd in East Hollywood
The incident occurred on Santa Monica Boulevard
The Los Angeles Fire Department is reporting that a vehicle has driven into a crowd of people in East Hollywood, injuring more than 20.
Up to five people are in critical condition, a further 8-10 in serious condition and 10-15 in fair condition, the department reported Saturday.
