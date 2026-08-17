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Home / World / Over 200 students visit Indian warship berthed at Oman port

Over 200 students visit Indian warship berthed at Oman port

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ANI
Updated At : 01:33 PM Aug 17, 2026 IST
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Muscat [Oman], August 17 (ANI): More than 200 students from Indian schools in Muscat visited the indigenously built warship INS Imphal while it was berthed at Sultan Qaboos Port in the Omani capital, the Indian Embassy in Oman stated.

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The visit took place as part of the events celebrating India's 80th Independence Day in the Sultanate.

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"Young Minds, Maritime Bonds in the spirit of celebrations of the 80th Independence Day of India in the Sultanate of Oman. As part of ongoing celebrations of the 80th anniversary of India's Independence Day in Oman, more than 200 students from Indian schools in Muscat visited INS Imphal, the indigenously built Indian naval warship, at Sultan Qaboos Port in Muscat," the Embassy posted on social media platform X on Sunday.

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https://x.com/Indemb_Muscat/status/2089029696050872575?s=20

The diplomatic mission stated that alongside gaining a direct perspective on life at sea, the students learnt about the nation's naval power and the force's role in maintaining safety across the region.

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"Besides the first-hand glimpse of life at sea, the students had the opportunity to understand India's naval capabilities and the Indian Navy's steadfast commitment to a secure, stable and prosperous Indian Ocean Region," the Embassy added.

Earlier on Sunday, the Indian Navy stated that domestic naval vessels were docked at several foreign ports, including Muscat, Ponta Delgada, and Djibouti, to mark Independence Day.

"Flying the Tricolour, the Indian Navy carried the spirit of India across the seas. Indian Naval Ships marked the 80th Independence Day at ports overseas, including Djibouti, Muscat and Ponta Delgada. The National flag stood tall, reflecting India's maritime presence, pride and enduring bonds of friendship," the Navy posted on X.

INS Imphal, a Visakhapatnam-class destroyer, displayed the national flag in Oman during its port call.

"80 Years of Freedom. A Legacy That Sails On. As India marks 80 Years of Freedom, the Tricolour flew proudly onboard INS Imphal during her port call at Muscat, reaffirming the enduring bonds of India-Oman friendship and maritime cooperation," the Indian Embassy in Muscat posted on X.

India's Ambassador to Oman, Prashant Pise, boarded the warship to extend greetings to the personnel.

Members of the warship's crew also joined the official flag-hoisting ceremony conducted at the Embassy premises. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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