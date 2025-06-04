DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM India Pakistan News Explainers Defence Photo Gallery IPL 2025
Home / World / Over 200,000 Afghans leave Pakistan amid deportation drive

Over 200,000 Afghans leave Pakistan amid deportation drive

Over 200,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since April amid a government deportation drive. Afghan Citizen Card holders must leave by March 31, 2025, or face deportation. The UN warns rising deportations from Iran and Pakistan strain Afghanistan's fragile systems. Around 3 million Afghans still live in Pakistan.
article_Author
ANI
Updated At : 01:00 PM Jun 04, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Advertisement

Islamabad [Pakistan], June 4 (ANI): More than 200,000 Afghans have left Pakistan since the government intensified its deportation drive in April, the Ministry of Interior informed, according to ARY News.

Advertisement

Over 135,000 Afghans left Pakistan in April, while the number declined to 67,000 in May. In the first two days of June alone, more than 3,000 Afghans were repatriated, the ministry added.

Millions of Afghans have sought refuge in Pakistan over the decades, fleeing ongoing conflicts. Since the Taliban's return to power in 2021, hundreds of thousands more have crossed into Pakistan.

Advertisement

The ministry stated that since the launch of the repatriation program in November 2023, over one million Afghans have returned to their homeland, ARY News reported.

The UN's International Organization for Migration (IOM) recently expressed concern over the increasing number of Afghan families deported from Iran, reporting 15,675 crossings in May--a twofold rise from April. IOM warned that this influx could overwhelm Afghanistan's fragile reception and reintegration systems.

Advertisement

Pakistan's Ministry of Interior has instructed Afghan Citizen Card (ACC) holders residing in Pakistan to leave the country by March 31, 2025. The ministry clarified that from April 1, 2025, deportation of ACC holders will commence as part of the Illegal Foreigners Repatriation Program (IFRP), which began on November 1, 2023.

The ministry assured that sufficient time has been provided for voluntary returns, emphasizing that no mistreatment will occur during repatriation. Arrangements for food and healthcare for returnees have been made to ensure a dignified process, ARY News added.

In the initial phase of the campaign, over 800,000 Afghans living illegally in Pakistan were repatriated.

It is estimated that approximately three million Afghans still reside in Pakistan. (ANI)

(The story has come from a syndicated feed and has not been edited by the Tribune Staff.)

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts