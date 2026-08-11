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Home / World / Over 25,000 people visit Al Wathba Dates Festival in Abu Dhabi

Over 25,000 people visit Al Wathba Dates Festival in Abu Dhabi

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ANI
Updated At : 05:13 AM Aug 11, 2026 IST
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Abu Dhabi [UAE], August 11 (ANI/WAM): The inaugural Al Wathba Dates Festival, part of the Sheikh Zayed Summer Festival in Al Wathba, Abu Dhabi, concluded on Sunday after several days of competitions and heritage activities celebrating the UAE's date harvest and the country's long connection with the date palm.

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Organised by the Abu Dhabi Heritage Authority from 3rd to 9th August 2026, the festival featured 18 competitions offering 240 prizes worth a total of AED5.677 million.

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Held in Abu Dhabi's Al Wathba area, the festival brought together farmers, date growers, families and visitors, while providing local producers with an opportunity to showcase some of their best dates.

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It supports date palm growers, encourages higher-quality local production, promotes best agricultural practices and preserves the heritage associated with the date palm for future generations.

Rashid Al Rumaithi, Director of the Festival, said that the first edition saw the participation of 448 contestants across 18 competitions and the volume of rutab (fresh dates) and fruit entries exceeding 4,385 tonnes.

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The festival drew a large crowd, welcoming 25,108 visitors over its seven-day run, an average of more than 3,000 visitors per day, he added.

The final day saw winners across the festival's competitions honoured and presented with prizes in recognition of the quality of their produce. (ANI/WAM)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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