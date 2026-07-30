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Home / World / "Over 280 attack drones": Zelenskyy says Russian strikes killed 8 across Ukraine

"Over 280 attack drones": Zelenskyy says Russian strikes killed 8 across Ukraine

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ANI
Updated At : 12:43 PM Jul 30, 2026 IST
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Kyiv [Ukraine], July 30 (ANI): Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy on Thursday said Russian forces had launched a massive overnight aerial assault across several Ukrainian regions, killing at least eight people, including parents and three children, while dozens were injured.

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In a post on X, Zelenskyy said, "Last night, a Russian missile strike on Radushne in the Dnipro region killed parents and three children. Two more children were pulled alive from under the rubble."

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He said the missile strike destroyed an ordinary residential building, while rescue operations were underway in Lviv after another residential building was hit.

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"So far, eight people have been reported killed across the country. My condolences to their families and loved ones. Dozens of people were injured, and everyone is receiving the necessary medical care. All the relevant services are involved," he said.

Zelenskyy said Kyiv and the surrounding region, Dnipro, Lviv, Poltava, Kharkiv, Mykolaiv, Sumy, Vinnytsia, Cherkasy and Ivano-Frankivsk came under strike overnight.

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"More than 70 missiles were used in this strike, a significant number of them ballistic. There were also over 280 attack drones. More than 260 drones were intercepted," he said.

He added that Ukrainian combat aviation shot down a significant number of cruise missiles and that mobile fire teams also managed to intercept cruise missiles.

Zelenskyy attributed Ukraine's ability to repel the strikes to the professionalism of its air defence forces, while highlighting what he called a critical shortage of air defence missiles supplied by partners.

"Given the critical shortage of air defense missiles from our partners, our warriors are accomplishing truly incredible things, demonstrating a very high level of professionalism," he said.

"This Russian terror once again proves that protection against the Russian missile threat is the most important task when it comes to saving the lives of our people," Zelenskyy added.

He said Ukraine's partners must provide timely assistance, warning that delays in deliveries of anti-ballistic missiles were contributing to casualties and destruction.

"Untimely assistance and delays in the delivery of anti-ballistic missiles lead to this kind of destruction, these kinds of casualties that, unfortunately, we are seeing today," he said.

Meanwhile, Russia's Defence Ministry, according to Sputnik, said Russian forces had carried out a sweeping wave of strikes against Ukrainian military infrastructure, including airfields, defence-industry facilities, logistics hubs and command and supply facilities.

The Russian Defence Ministry said the strikes involved long-range, precision-guided weapons launched from land, sea and air, along with attack drones.

According to Sputnik, the strikes targeted areas across seven Ukrainian regions, including Kyiv, Lviv, Ivano-Frankivsk, Zhytomyr, Rivne, Vinnytsia and Dnipropetrovsk. The targets reportedly included air bases, arms production facilities, telecommunications infrastructure and logistics centres involved in missile and drone production, storage and transportation, as well as Ukraine's air-surveillance network.

Sputnik also reported that three dry-cargo ships came under fire, including one at the Black Sea port of Yuzhnyi and two off the eastern and southern coasts of Odesa, with the vessels allegedly carrying weapons and military cargo. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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