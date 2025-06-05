Over 30 countries to convene in Russia for 'Digitalisation of Industrial Russia' Conference

Moscow [Russia], June 5 (ANI): Nizhny Novgorod is set to host the anniversary edition of the "Digitalisation of Industrial Russia" (CIPR) conference from June 2 to 8, bringing together delegates from over 30 countries. Supported by the TV BRICS International Media Network as an official information partner, the high-level event will focus on enhancing cooperation in digital transformation and industrial innovation.

Among the confirmed participants are representatives from China, India, Cuba, Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Uzbekistan, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan, Indonesia, and Argentina, among others.

The CIPR-2025 business agenda includes bilateral panel discussions and international sessions held in partnership with the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) and the United Nations Industrial Development Organisation (UNIDO). Experts will exchange insights on deploying digital technologies across industrial sectors and enhancing global supply chains.

Co-founder and Director of CIPR, Olga Piven, described the platform as a key gateway for both Russian and international companies. "This was the goal we set for ourselves several years ago, and we are now seeing tangible results. This year, we observe tremendous interest from foreign partners and see strong potential for the development of cooperation and further integration at a global level. We will continue to expand international partnerships with countries of the Global South and BRICS," she said.

A showcase of cutting-edge innovation is also on the cards. China will present breakthroughs in 5G, artificial intelligence, digital twins, and eco-friendly chemical industry tech. India will highlight advanced software tools for patent and scientific data analysis. Belarus will unveil technologies for the social and energy sectors, while Cuban firms will showcase solutions in e-commerce, metrology, and aviation security.

Russian IT firms will also demonstrate their latest projects. Governor of the Nizhny Novgorod Region, Gleb Nikitin, noted, "In addition, we are strengthening the educational agenda - CIPR will host the awards ceremony for the winners of the international IT Olympiad, which we organised together with the Republic of Cuba."

On June 5 and 6, the Global Digital Forum will further amplify discussions on tech partnerships, reinforcing CIPR's role as a vital platform shaping the shared digital future. (ANI)

