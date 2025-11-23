Over 3,00,000 athletes descend on Sheikh Zayed Road for Dubai Run 2025

Dubai [UAE], November 23 (ANI/WAM): The streets of Dubai came alive this morning as a record-breaking 307,000 runners took part in Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, reinforcing its status as the world's largest free community run and delivering some of the most inspiring moments of Dubai Fitness Challenge (DFC) 2025.

From early morning, waves of participants filled Sheikh Zayed Road in an extraordinary display of community spirit. The parade kicked off with a spectacular show of police supercars leading the way, setting the tone for a sea of runners that stretched past some of Dubai's most recognisable landmarks.

The energy was electric as families, seasoned athletes, casual joggers, and first-time runners came together for DFC's most anticipated flagship event, with the route illuminated by the iconic buildings lining Sheikh Zayed Road.

The entertainment programme created an unforgettable atmosphere throughout the morning. UAE flags adorned the start line ahead of the Eid Al Etihad celebrations, while aerial paramotors lit up the pre-dawn sky. Giant LED puppets and warrior drum crews energised participants in the holding areas.

DJs from UNTOLD, as well as celebrity MCs Kris Fade and Katie Overy kept the excitement building at the start and finish lines, while live performers including marching bands, stilt walkers, and circus acts cheered runners along both routes. Finishers were greeted with refreshing mist, bubble arches and celebratory mascots.

Participants embraced the 'Find Your Challenge' spirit by choosing between two routes designed for different fitness levels. The family-friendly 5km route took runners along Sheikh Zayed Road and then through Downtown Dubai, finishing near Dubai Mall on Mohammed Bin Rashid Boulevard, while the 10km route challenged experienced runners along Sheikh Zayed Road, passing the Museum of the Future, Dubai Water Canal, and Burj Khalifa before finishing at DIFC Gate Building.

Saeed Hareb, Secretary General of Dubai Sports Council, said: "Witnessing 307,000 runners take over our streets this morning is a testament to Dubai's incredible community spirit. In the UAE's 'Year of Community', Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, perfectly captured what we're building together - a city where fitness unites people across all backgrounds and abilities.

Watching families run alongside elite athletes, seeing children complete their first 5km and witnessing the pure excitement across every finish line reminds us why this event has become such a cherished part of DFC's calendar. This event has grown exponentially since its inception, and today's turnout demonstrates that our vision of an active, healthy Dubai continues to inspire residents and visitors alike."

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), added: "Dubai Run, presented by Mai Dubai, showcased our city as a global wellness destination. With UAE flags proudly displayed at the start line, we witnessed people from across the globe united through one run - global brands, international participants, and communities coming together to celebrate health and wellbeing. This morning exemplified Dubai's ability to create inclusive spaces where the world comes together to move, connect, and thrive."

With three flagship events now complete, DFC 2025 prepares for its grand finale. Dubai Yoga takes place on 30 November at Zabeel Park, where thousands will gather for a collective sunset session celebrating mindfulness, balance, and wellbeing, to provide the perfect close to a month of movement and community connection.

Alongside the flagship events, three free 30x30 Fitness Villages, 30 Community Fitness Hubs, and thousands of classes and activities across the city continue providing opportunities for everyone to complete their 30x30 challenge through the final week of November. (ANI/WAM)

