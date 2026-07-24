Over 3,100 gender-based violence cases reported across Pakistan in 6 months: Report

Islamabad [Pakistan], July 24 (ANI): A total of 3,172 cases of gender-based violence (GBV) were recorded across Pakistan during the first six months of 2026, including 18 incidents involving transgender individuals, according to Sahil's Six Months Cruel Numbers Report (January-June 2026), as reported by Dawn.

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The report, accessed by Dawn, documented 644 murder cases, 514 incidents of torture, 462 abductions, 363 suicides, 280 rape cases, 175 cases of injuries, 132 honour killings, along with 21 other crimes including harassment, gang rape and pornography-related offences.

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According to the report, 334 victims belonged to the 21-30 age category, while 306 victims were between 11 and 20 years old, and 120 victims fell in the 31-40 age group. The ages of victims were not disclosed in nearly 71 per cent of the reported cases.

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The report stated that 27 per cent of the alleged perpetrators were known to the victims, 24 per cent were strangers, and 13 per cent were husbands. In 20 per cent of the cases, the identities of the perpetrators were not established, Dawn reported.

The findings revealed that 54 per cent of the incidents took place inside the victims' own homes, while 12 per cent occurred at the residences of the accused, making these the two most frequently reported locations for gender-based violence, according to the Dawn report.

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"Punjab accounted for 74 per cent of the total reported cases, while Sindh recorded 17 per cent. The remaining cases were reported from other areas, including 6 per cent from Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and 3 per cent from Balochistan, Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT), Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir (PoJK) and Pakistan-occupied Gilgit-Baltistan (PoGB) combined," the report stated.

The report further noted that 76 per cent of the reported cases were registered with the police, while registration details were unavailable for 23 per cent of cases, and 1 per cent of incidents remained unregistered.

Out of Pakistan's 104 districts, 10 districts were identified as the most vulnerable areas for gender-based violence. These include Faisalabad, Multan, Lahore, Gujranwala, Kasur, Rahim Yar Khan, Rawalpindi, Karachi, Vehari and Sialkot, as mentioned in the Dawn report. (ANI)

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