Over 400 killed in Pakistani airstrike on Kabul rehabilitation centre, says Taliban govt

Kabul [Afghanistan], March 17 (ANI): Deputy spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Hamdullah Fitrat, said that the death toll from the previous night's bombardment by Pakistan's military on a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul has risen to 400, while 250 people were injured.

Advertisement

Hamdullah Fitrat, in a post on X, confirmed the figures and said that the Pakistani military carried out an airstrike around 9:00 PM on the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital. Large sections of the facility were destroyed, and the rescue teams are at the site working to control the fire and recover bodies.

Advertisement

"The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed, and there are serious concerns about a high number of casualties. Unfortunately, the death toll has so far reached 400, while around 250 others have been reported injured. Rescue teams are currently at the scene working to control the fire and recover the remaining bodies of the victims," Fitrat wrote on X.

Advertisement

The Pakistani military regime carried out an airstrike at approximately 9:00 PM this evening on the Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital, a 2,000-bed facility dedicated to the treatment of drug addiction. As a result of the attack, large sections of the hospital have been destroyed,… — Hamdullah Fitratحمدالله فطرت (@FitratHamd) March 16, 2026

The United Nations Special Rapporteur for Human Rights in Afghanistan, Richard Bennett, voiced concern over the civilian casualties caused by the attack on the drug treatment facility, as reported by Tolo News.

Bennett expressed sympathy with the families of the victims and urged both Kabul and Islamabad to reduce tensions and adhere to international laws, including the protection of civilians and public facilities such as hospitals.

Advertisement

According to Tolo News, the International Human Rights Foundation has also condemned the attack, stressing that public facilities such as hospitals and treatment centres should never be targeted.

The organisation called on the international community to carry out an independent investigation into the incident and ensure accountability for those responsible.

The International Human Rights Foundation described attacks on hospitals and other public spaces as a clear violation of international law and urged the global community not to remain silent on the matter, as reported by Tolo News.

According to Tolo News, the Pakistani military has previously been accused of targeting civilian areas in Afghanistan, including incidents in which women and children were affected in different provinces.

The spokesman of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, Zabihullah Mujahid, warned in an interview with Tolo News that diplomacy with Pakistan had reached its limit and said the attack would have to be avenged.

Meanwhile, Afghanistan cricketer Rashid Khan also expressed deep sorrow over reports of civilian casualties from Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul, calling the targeting of homes, educational institutions, and medical facilities a war crime. He urged the United Nations and human rights organisations to investigate the incident and hold those responsible accountable, while expressing solidarity with the Afghan people during the difficult time.

"I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives, especially during the holy month of Ramadan, is sickening and deeply concerning. It will only fuel division and hatred. I call upon the UN and other human rights agencies to thoroughly investigate this latest atrocity and hold the perpetrators to account. I stand with my Afghan people in this difficult time. We shall heal, and we will rise as a nation. We always do. Inshallah !" he wrote on X.

Expressing sadness over the strike, the UN Special Rapporteur Richard Bennett added, "Dismayed by fresh reports of #Pakistan airstrikes in #Afghanistan and resulting civilian casualties. My condolences. I urge parties to de-escalate, exercise maximum restraint & respect international law, including the protection of civilians and civilian objects such as hospitals."

I am deeply saddened by the latest reports of civilian casualties as a result of Pakistani airstrikes in Kabul. Targeting civilian homes, educational facilities or medical infrastructure, either intentional or by mistake, is a war crime. The sheer disregard for human lives,… pic.twitter.com/DbFRRh2qAJ — Rashid Khan (@rashidkhan_19) March 16, 2026

Furthermore, the International Human Rights Foundation also condemned the reported Pakistani airstrike on a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, stating that facilities providing treatment and humanitarian care must never be targeted. It expressed concern that many of the victims were vulnerable, unarmed civilians undergoing treatment.

Statement by the International Human Rights Foundation (IHRF) The International Human Rights Foundation strongly condemns the reported bombardment by Pakistan of a rehabilitation hospital in Kabul, Afghanistan treating drug addicts, an attack that has reportedly killed a large… pic.twitter.com/wbaM3Y2nvT — International Human Rights Foundation (@IHRF_English) March 16, 2026

The organisation called for an independent international investigation, accountability for those responsible, and urgent measures to protect medical and rehabilitation centres, stressing that such attacks violate fundamental principles of international humanitarian law and human rights. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)