"Over 430 satellites from 34 countries travelled aboard Indian rockets": PM Modi hails ISRO at International Space Summit

New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Indian space sector and Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO), calling for global cooperation and sustainability at the International Space Summit in Paris.

Addressing the summit virtually, PM Modi highlighted the message of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, calling for cooperation in exploration, innovation, and protecting space.

Advertisement

Hailing global trust in ISRO, he noted that more than 430 satellites from 34 countries have travelled to space aboard Indian rockets.

Advertisement

The Prime Minister said, “For centuries, space has inspired our imagination. Today, it shifts life on Earth. From climate and crops to oceans and communities. The promise of space is infinite. Our responsibility is collective. As orbits become more crowded, tech more powerful and actors more numerous, our choices must be clear: cooperation over confrontation, sustainability over short-term gain, inclusion over exclusion. India's approach is rooted in Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, that is, one Earth, one family, one future. The spirit must now travel beyond Earth.”

He noted that India supports safe and sustainable development in the space sector, anchored in dialogue and multilateral cooperation.

Advertisement

“We support a safe, secure, peaceful and sustainable space domain anchored in international law, dialogue and multilateral cooperation. Scientific data must serve the common good with openness and integrity. India’s space journey reflects this philosophy; ISRO, which stands at the heart of this journey, has earned global admiration for its excellence and cost-effective missions. Its capabilities serve farmers and fishermen, weather forecasting, disaster management, and navigation. More than 430 satellites from 34 countries have travelled to space aboard Indian rockets. ISRO's technology and partnership serve not only India but the wider world. Behind this global trust, there is dedication and hard work of generations of Indian scientists, engineers and technicians,” he said.

Lauding the Chandrayaan-3 and Aditya L1 missions, he reiterated that India aims to establish an Indian space station by 2035 and send a person to the Moon by 2040.

“Chandrayaan-3 made India the first nation to land near the lunar south pole. Aditya-L1 is unlocking the secrets of the Sun. Last year, an Indian astronaut visited the International Space Station. Looking ahead, we aim to establish an Indian space station by 2035 and send an Indian to the Moon by 2040,” PM Modi said.

Highlighting the contribution of the private sector, he added, “India’s private space sector is also surging in a big way. The energy of enterprise is joining the excellence of ISRO. France has been a trusted partner since the Indian space program began in Thumba in the 1960s. We invite France and the world to become travelers in India’s next space frontier. Let the Space Summit in Paris send a clear message: We will explore together, innovate together, and protect space together for all humanity and generations to come.”

The space summit is taking place on September 9 and 10 in Paris, France, and aims to address the challenges with regard to a safe and sustainable use of outer space.

Meanwhile, several key India-related announcements have been made during the course of the summit in Paris.

RIDE! France announced the strengthening of space cooperation with India. The French launch-services provider has signed an agreement to launch two new satellites on behalf of TakeMeToSpace (India), India's first designer of orbital data centres. The contract continues several years of collaboration between RIDE! and leading Indian players, recently marked by the successful integration, launch, and return of a European atmospheric re-entry capsule aboard the Indian PSLV launcher.

Safran Space France signed several contracts with India's Dhruva Space to strengthen the Franco-Indian strategic partnership in the space sector. Worth more than Euro 5 million, these contracts will supply several critical Safran Space technologies, communication systems, inertial navigation units, optical payloads and ground stations, intended for India's future SBS-III space-surveillance constellation, which envisages deploying 52 satellites between 2027 and 2030.

U-Space France and India's AXISCADES also signed a commercial cooperation agreement to explore the Indian microsatellite market and address growing local needs, both commercial and institutional. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)