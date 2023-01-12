Over 5,400 flights in US delayed, 900 cancelled due to outage

New Delhi, January 11

Thousands of flights across the United States had been stranded due to a major outage in the computer system of the US regulator Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) on Wednesday. According to media reports, the flights that were severely impacted were within, into, and out of the United States.

President Joe Biden has ordered an investigation into an FAA system outage that grounded flights across the country Wednesday morning and said the cause of the failure was unknown.

Biden told reporters at the White House he had spoken to Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg and they should have a good sense in a couple of hours of what triggered the outage.

“Normal air traffic operations are resuming gradually across the US following the outage to the Notice to Air Missions system that provides safety info to flight crews. The ground stop has been lifted. We continue to look into the cause of the initial problem,” the FAA Tweeted. More than 5,400 flights had been delayed and 900 cancelled according to the FlightAware website as officials said it will take hours to recover from the halt to flights.

The FAA had earlier ordered airlines to pause all domestic departures after its pilot alerting system crashed and the agency had to perform a hard reset around 2 am. — Agencies

Operations in India normal: DGCA

“Our operations are normal. There does not seem to be a cause for concern. Air India flights to JFK, Chicago and SFO landed safely,” Arun Kumar, Director General, Civil Aviation, said. tns

Cause unclear

The cause of the problem with a pilot-alerting system was unclear, the US officials said

No evidence of a cyberattack had been found so far, the officials said

Another 193 flights within, into or out of the country cancelled, the number of flights impacted rising

Total of 21,464 flights were scheduled to depart with a carrying capacity of nearly 2.9 million passengers

American Airlines has the most departures with 4,819 flights scheduled

