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Home / World / Over 5,000 Tibetans march in Dharamshala against China on 49th day of Lobsang Rangzen's self-immolation

Over 5,000 Tibetans march in Dharamshala against China on 49th day of Lobsang Rangzen's self-immolation

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ANI
Updated At : 06:28 PM Aug 20, 2026 IST
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Dharamshala (Himachal Pradesh) [India], August 20 (ANI): More than 5,000 Tibetans in exile took part in a mass protest march in Dharamshala on Thursday, condemning China's policies in Tibet and demanding the withdrawal of its recently implemented "Promoting Ethnic Unity and Progress Law".

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The protest march was led by Central Tibetan Administration (CTA) President Penpa Tsering and Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile Dolma Tsering.

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Several ministers and parliamentarians of the Tibetan government-in-exile also participated in the rally, which began in McLeod Ganj and concluded at the Police Ground in lower Dharamshala.

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The protest was jointly organised by the 17th Kashag (Governing Council of Tibet) and the 18th Tibetan Parliament in Exile to mark the 49th day since Tibetan activist Lobsang Rangzen self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters in New York on July 2.

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The protesters paid tribute to Rangzen and other Tibetans who had sacrificed their lives for the Tibetan cause while calling for greater international attention to the situation in Tibet.

According to Tibetan Buddhist tradition, the 49th day after a person's death marks the completion of the traditional 49-day intermediate state, or bardo.

Speaking to ANI, Speaker of the Tibetan Parliament in Exile Dolma Tsering said the protest was aimed at opposing China's ethnic unity legislation, which the protesters allege threatens Tibetan identity.

"We are here to protest against China and condemn the ethnic unity law. We want them to withdraw it since it is implemented to eradicate Tibetan identity," she said.

A Tibetan activist, Lobsang, also joined the protest and said the community would continue to oppose the legislation.

"We will not accept the ethnic unity law, and China has to withdraw it. Today, we are protesting against this so-called law," he said.

Another activist, Tsamten, said the gathering was also held to pay homage to Lobsang Rangzen on the 49th day since his self-immolation.

"We are here to pay homage and also to condemn China's ethnic unity law. We want the United Nations to intervene. I know China is listening to us, but they are deliberately ignoring us," he said.

Tenzin Phakdon, another participant, said he joined the march to draw international attention to Rangzen's self-immolation and the Tibetan community's concerns over China's policies.

"Our demand is very clear: we want China to end the ethnic unity law," he said.

Tenzin Lekdhen said the protest had two objectives - opposing China's ethnic unity legislation and commemorating the 49th day since what he described as Rangzen's "supreme sacrifice".

He said Rangzen had self-immolated outside the United Nations Headquarters on July 2 to protest China's repressive policies in Tibet and to call attention to the Tibetan cause.

The protesters urged the international community and the United Nations to pay greater attention to developments in Tibet and called on Beijing to withdraw the ethnic unity legislation.

The march also served as a show of solidarity among Tibetans in exile and a tribute to those who have sacrificed their lives in support of the Tibetan cause. (ANI)

(This content is sourced from a syndicated feed and is published as received. The Tribune assumes no responsibility or liability for its accuracy, completeness, or content.)

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