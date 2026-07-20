London [UK], July 20 [ANI]: More than 50,000 Muslims from over 100 countries are expected to gather at the 60th Annual Convention (Jalsa Salana) of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community in the United Kingdom from July 24 to 26, according to a press release issued by the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK.

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According to the press release, the convention will be held at Hadeeqatul Mahdi in Alton, Hampshire, and marks six decades since the annual gathering was first organised in Britain. Members of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community from London are expected to participate alongside attendees from across the world.

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The press release stated that this year's convention will focus on the themes of prayer, peace and global solidarity. Organisers said the event comes at a time of ongoing conflicts in regions including Gaza and Ukraine and aims to promote dialogue, compassion and peaceful coexistence.

As per the press release, the convention will be addressed over all three days by Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the worldwide head and Caliph of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community. The release noted that he has previously delivered speeches on peace and justice at forums including the United States Congress, the European Parliament and the UK Parliament.

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Quoting Hazrat Mirza Masroor Ahmad, the press release said, "I firmly believe there is only one way to end these wars -- by ensuring that justice prevails and that whatever settlements are made are based on equity, as opposed to what better serves the interests of external powers."

According to the information, one of the key events during the convention will be a global pledge for peace, during which participants are expected to form a symbolic human chain as a demonstration of their commitment to rejecting extremism and promoting compassion.

The press release further said the convention will include interfaith sessions involving diplomats, parliamentarians and religious leaders to discuss the role of faith in promoting reconciliation. It added that exhibitions highlighting the humanitarian work of Humanity First in more than 50 countries will also be organised, showcasing initiatives related to food relief, healthcare and access to clean water.

Rafiq Hayat, National President of the Ahmadiyya Muslim Community UK, said, "Sixty years on, this Jalsa Salana remains a beacon of Islamic values, of peace and mutual respect. As the world fractures along political lines, we condemn all acts of violence and call on world leaders to work for lasting peace. For our community, peace is not a slogan; it is a service, lived daily through sacrifice and sincerity," according to the press release.

The press release added that the proceedings of the 60th Jalsa Salana UK will be broadcast live through MTA International, with organisers also making press passes and interview opportunities available for media representatives. (ANI)

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