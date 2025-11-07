Over 70 cooperation pacts signed at International Municipal BRICS Forum

Moscow [Russia], November 7 (ANI): The International Municipal BRICS Forum in St Petersburg concluded with the signing of over 70 cooperation agreements, marking a new chapter in intercity and international collaboration. Representatives from 75 countries participated in the event, which focused on financial, technological, and cultural partnerships. The TV BRICS International Media Network served as the international media partner of the forum.

As per TV BRICS, discussions throughout the forum addressed key issues, including financial and economic cooperation, digital transformation, and youth policy. Delegates reaffirmed their commitment to expanding multilateral cooperation through urban diplomacy, creative industries and cultural exchange among BRICS countries and their partners.

During the panel session "Russia-China: Urban Diplomacy in an Era of Change", it was revealed that the bilateral economic cooperation between Russia and China has reached USD 104 billion. "Within BRICS, we plan to build strong relationships that will bear fruit in the future - particularly in the areas of innovation, economy, and high technology. We are seeing positive dynamics in science, education, and the economy. We want to create the same solid platform for the development of our relations," said Du Jianqiang, Head of the Zhengzhou Municipal People's Government (PRC).

Sergey Cheremin, Minister of the Moscow City Government, announced enhanced cooperation with Havana, while Governor of Havana Yanet Hernandez Perez expressed optimism about future engagement. "It is very important for us that Moscow can take part in the week dedicated to relations with Russia in May. We will prepare this event with all our warmth. We are a partner country, and with your support, we strive to become a full-fledged participant in BRICS," she said.

Highlighting the growing significance of creative industries, Deputy Chair of the Federation Council Inna Svyatenko noted that the sector now accounts for over 3 per cent of global GDP. "For us, the export of creative industries abroad - animation, fashion, crafts, digital services - is extremely important," she said.

Delegates from South Africa and Rwanda also emphasised cooperation in digitalisation, the environment, and volunteer programmes. Supported by the Moscow City Government and Russia's top institutions, the forum highlighted the growing importance of local-level diplomacy in fostering global partnerships. (ANI)

