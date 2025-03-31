DT
Home / World / Over 700 Muslims killed in Myanmar earthquake, which struck during Friday prayers   

Over 700 Muslims killed in Myanmar earthquake, which struck during Friday prayers   

Some 60 mosques were damaged or destroyed when the 7.7 magnitude quake hit near Mandalay
AP
Mandalay, Updated At : 12:08 PM Mar 31, 2025 IST
The remains of a collapsed building lie on the ground, following a strong earthquake. Reuters
A Myanmar Muslim organisation says more than 700 worshipers were killed when the 7.7 magnitude earthquake struck the country at Friday prayer time during the holy month of Ramadan.
  Tun Kyi, a member of the steering committee of the Spring Revolution Myanmar Muslim Network, said Monday that some 60 mosques were damaged or destroyed when the 7.7 magnitude quake hit near Mandalay, the country's second largest city.
It was not immediately clear whether those killed in the mosques were included in the official toll of more than 1,700 people killed in the earthquake so far.
Videos posted on The Irrawaddy online news site showed several mosques toppling during the quake, and people fleeing from the areas.
Tun Kyi said most of the mosques damaged were older buildings more vulnerable to earthquakes.
