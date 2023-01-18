Over 9,000 civilians killed in Russian strikes, claims Kyiv

Davos, January 17

Over 9,000 civilians, including 453 children, have been killed in Ukraine since Russia’s invasion last February, a senior Ukrainian presidential aide said on Tuesday.

“We have registered 80,000 crimes committed by Russian invaders and over 9,000 civilians have been killed, including 453 children,” Andriy Yermak, head of the Ukrainian presidential staff, said at the World Economic Forum in the Swiss resort of Davos.

“We will not forgive a single (act of) torture or life taken. Each criminal will be held accountable,” he said, reiterating that Ukraine wants a special international tribunal to try Russian political leaders and reparations for the destruction caused by Russia’s invasion.

The Office of the UN high commissioner for human rights said on Monday that more than 7,000 civilians had been killed in Ukraine since Russia invaded.

Meanwhile, the final death toll from a weekend Russian missile strike on an apartment building in southeastern Ukraine reached 44, officials said Tuesday, as the body of another child was pulled from the wreckage. The strike in Dnipro was the war’s deadliest attack on civilians.

Meanwhile, Olena Zelenska, the First Lady of Ukraine, on Tuesday called for the restoration of international law and the UN Charter. Speaking at the opening plenary of the 53rd World Economic Forum annual meeting in Davos, Switzerland, she told world leaders that “deep inside we believe there is no global problem that humankind cannot resolve”.

Zelenska asked the gathering, “What if the sum of our influence doesn’t outweigh the Russian aggression? It is important right now to use our combined influence when Russia’s invasion threatens a large-scale collapse of the world as we know it.” — Agencies